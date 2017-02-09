HMD Global clarifies: Nokia 6 smartphone is not on flash sale model

Nokia 6 is being manufactured by HMD Global, but given the Nokia branding, it has seen tremendous popularity in China. Nokia 6 is being manufactured by HMD Global, but given the Nokia branding, it has seen tremendous popularity in China.

Nokia 6 has had two sales on China’s e-commerce portal JD.com and smartphone units were sold out within seconds, in both instances. This led to many thinking Nokia is going with the flash sale model for the sale of its smartphone. However, HMD Global’s communications team, in a statement to NokiaPowerUser, has said they are not following a flash sales model. Instead, the company replenished JD’s stocks three times, which got sold out within minutes.

The statement reads –

“Actually we have been updating the inventory on JD.com more than 3 times, but those were usually gone within minutes or hours, so that’s why you have the impression that we were doing flash sales. We will keep supply to JD for sure and now the Chinese New Year holiday is mostly over and everybody’s back for work, you can expect more supplies in the coming days and weeks.”

The smartphone is being manufactured by HMD Global, but given the Nokia branding, it has seen tremendous popularity in China. Nokia 6 had reached a whopping 1.4 million registrations ahead of its second flash sale. Nokia 6 is the first device to carry the iconic brand’s name, after it decided to get back in the smartphone market. As of now, Nokia 6 is exclusive to Chinese market, though the company is expected to showcase new products at the MWC show in Barcelona towards the end of February.

Nokia 6 comes with a 5.5-inch full HD display that sports a 2.5 Gorilla Glass protection. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage (expandable to 128GB via microSD). On the camera front, Nokia 6 packs a 16MP rear unit with an f/2.0 aperture along with an 8MP front shooter.

Nokia 6 gets a 3000 mAh battery, a fingerprint scanner embedded in the home button. It supports Wi-Fi, USB-OTG, GPS and Bluetooth v4.1. The phone has dual amplifier speakers with Dolby Atmos technology. The Nokia 6 smartphone runs Android Nougat 7.0 OS. It is priced at Yuan 1,699 (approx Rs 16,800).

HMD Global is expected to launch a new flagship phone called Nokia P8, which could feature a much better camera and the latest Snapdragon processor.

