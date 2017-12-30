Nokia 3310 4G variant spotted on TENAA, could launch in January

Nokia 3310 4G was spotted on China’s TENAA certification website, with model number TA-1077. (Source: TENAA) Nokia 3310 4G was spotted on China’s TENAA certification website, with model number TA-1077. (Source: TENAA)

HMD Global could launch 4G variant of its Nokia 3310 feature phone. Nokia 3310 4G was spotted on China’s TENAA certification website, with model number TA-1077. According to the listing, the phone will support TD-LTE, TD-SCDMA, and GSM networks. Nokia 3310 4G variant is expected to run Alibaba’s YunOS, which is a custom version of Android operating system.

HMD Global unveiled revamped version of its iconic Nokia 3310 feature phone at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in February. Nokia 3310 (2017) 2G version was followed by the launch of Nokia 3310 (2017) 3G variant in September. Nokia 3310 (2017) 2G was made available in India in May, for a price of Rs 3310.

Nokia 3310 4G variant was first spotted on TENAA by NokiaPowerUser (NPU). The website reports that Nokia 3310 4G could be launched along side Nokia 6 (2018), in January. Several reports suggest that HMD Global will host an event in China on January 12, to announce its flagship smartphone Nokia 9 along with successor to Nokia 6. There’s no official confirmation of the same though.

Nokia 3310 4G variant is expected to feature the same specifications as the Nokia 3310 (2017). HMD Global’s Nokia (2017) comes with a 2.4-inch QVGA screen with 240 X 320 pixels, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The 1200 mAh battery in Nokia 3310 is said to offer 6.5 hours of talktime or up to 24 days of stand-by. The phone runs Nokia Series 30+ OS and has FM Radio, MP3 player.

Nokia 3301 has a total of 16MB internal storage, with expandable storage as well (up to 32GB). It features a 2MP rear camera with LED flash. The phone supports the new Snake game as well along with some other games preloaded as well. The phone does not have a front camera, and it doesn’t support Wi-Fi as well.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd