Nokia 3 gets Android 8.0 Oreo update in India: How to check and install

Nokia 3 has started receiving Android 8.0 Oreo software update in India, HMD Global said in a press statement. The update adds features like Picture-in-Picture mode, 60 new emojis as well as Android Instant apps, which will help optimise battery in the Nokia 3 by limiting background app use. Android 8.0 Oreo update has already been rolled Nokia 8, Nokia 6 and Nokia 5. Nokia 3 was launched with stock Android 7 Nougat.

Nokia 3 is one of the most affordable smartphones by HMD Global. Priced at Rs 9,499, Nokia 3 can be bought via offline retail stores in India. The phone comes in Matte Black, Silver White, Tempered Blue and Copper White colour options. Nokia 3 has a plastic body design and a 5-inch laminated HD display (1280 x 720 pixels) with 2.5 sculpted Gorilla Glass on top.

Nokia 3 is powered by 1.3Ghz Quad-core MediaTek MTK 6737 processor with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage (expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card). In terms of camera, there’s an 8MP one on the front and the back. The rear camera has LED flash. Nokia 3 is backed by a 2,650 mAh battery, and it supports Micro USB (USB 2.0) for charging. Sensors on the device include: Accelerometer (G-sensor), ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, proximity sensor, NFC for sharing. The phone supports USB OTG, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and 4G LTE connectivity.

HMD Global recently announced Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 plus and the new Nokia 6 in India, which ship with Android Oreo out-of-the-box. Nokia 8 Sirocco, which is the company’s flagship smartphone, is priced at Rs 49,999. Nokia 6 will be available at price of Rs 16,999, while Nokia 7 Plus costs Rs 25,999.

