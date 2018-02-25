New Nokia phones at MWC 2018: HMD Global announces Nokia 8110, Nokia 1, Nokia 6 Android One, Nokia 7 Plus, and more

During an hour long presentation, the Finnish company made clear that it wants to bring smartphones at various price points, from the Nokia 8 Sirocco to Nokia 1. During an hour long presentation, the Finnish company made clear that it wants to bring smartphones at various price points, from the Nokia 8 Sirocco to Nokia 1.

HMD Global, the Finnish company working on reviving the Nokia brand, made a slew of announcements a day before MWC, making it clear that the startup wants to bring smartphones at various price points, from the Nokia 8 Sirocco to Nokia 1. HMD Global also announced a revised version of the iconic Nokia 8110 with high-speed 4G LTE connectivity, along side the new Nokia 6 – the company’s first ever Android One smartphone. Here’s a look at everything HMD Global just announced at the MWC 2018.

Nokia 1

Nokia 1 was the star of the show. After all, it is the first Android Oreo (Go Edition) smartphone from HMD Global. The launch of Nokia 1 at such a big platform confirms how critical the device is for the Finnish company. Primarily targeted at emerging markets like India, Nokia 1 attracts first-time smartphone buyers who otherwise settle for feature phones with no access to apps or 4G internet connectivity. Being an Android Oreo (Go Edition), it gets special access to lighter versions of Google’s suite of apps, like Maps Go, YouTube Go and Files Go. Android Oreo (Go Edition) is designed for smartphones with 1GB RAM or less. Available from early April, Nokia 1 is priced at $85 (or approx Rs 5500).

Nokia 6 (Android One)

HMD Global also unveiled its first-ever Android One smartphone: the Nokia 6. Based on Android Oreo, Nokia 6 is destined to get guaranteed latest Android updates for two years, like any other Android One phone. Nokia 6 has an appealing design and improved specifications. For starters, it has got a 5.5-inch 1080p Full HD display, a Snapdragon 630 processor, either 3 or 4GB RAM, and 32GB or 64GB storage. The battery capacity remains the same at 3000mAh. The cameras on the new Nokia 6 are also the same as the original Nokia 6 . A 16MP rear-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture is present, while the phone gets an 8MP selfie shooter on the front. One new feature that the new Nokia 6 has over the original Nokia 6 is the “bothie” feature that allows users to use both the front and rear cameras at the same time. The new Nokia 6 will go on sale in early April for a price of Eur 279 (or approx Rs 22,196).

Nokia 7 Plus

HMD Global debuted a brand new Nokia 7 Plus that aims to compete with the OnePlus 5T. The premium mid-end segment smartphone sports a 6-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 18:9, a Snapdragon 660 processor, dual Carl Zeiss-branded 12MP + 13MP cameras, and a 3800mAh battery. There’s a “bothie” camera feature that allows for simultaneous capture from the front and rear cameras. The supercharged version of the Nokia 7 will be made available sometime in April at a price of Eur 399 (or approx Rs 31,734).

Nokia 8 Sirocco

Nokia 8 Siricco is HMD Global’s answer to the iPhone X and Galaxy S9. The phone is a premium smartphone made out of stainless steel and 3D glass on the back and front. The Finnish company is touting this as its most beautiful smartphone till date. The Nokia 8 Sirocco has a dual curved p-OLED display with minimal bezels and intriguing design. Under the hood is a Snapdragon 835 processor, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, a 3260mAh battery, 12MP+13MP dual cameras, a 5MP front camera, IP67 water and dust resistant, and Android Oreo out of the box. Nokia 8 Sirocco is priced at Eur 749 (or approx Rs 59,589) and will be made available in early April.

Nokia 8110 4G

After the Nokia 3310, HMD Global has revived yet another iconic handset: the Nokia 8110. While it not might have the latest specifications and features, Nokia 8110 4G is essentially a revisit to the past. The reincarnated version gets the same curved back and sliding keyboard cover, and HMD Global claims it is as durable as the original model. Perhaps the highlight is the addition of 4G LTE connectivity, colour screen, and support for apps. Nokia 8110 is priced at Eur 79 (or approx Rs 6285) and will be made available in May.

