HMD Global launches Nokia 6 with Android Nougat in China: Key specifications and features

Nokia has finally made a comeback in the smartphone space with HMD Global revealing its first Nokia smartphone – Nokia 6 – in China. Nokia 6 runs Android Nougat, and will be exclusively available via exclusively through JD.com early 2017. It is priced at 1699 Yuan ( Rs 16,000 approx). The smartphone has a 5.5-inch full HD display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass coating.

Nokia 6 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage (expandable up to 128GB via microSD card). There’s dual amplifiers speaker with Dolby Atmos technology for sound output. Nokia 6 features a 16MP PDAF rear camera with f/2.0 aperture and an 8MP front camera.

It is backed by a 3,000 mAh battery. The home button in Nokia 6 doubles up as a fingerprint sensor. Nokia 6 is a 4G-enabled smartphone that supports Bluetooth v4.1, Wi-Fi, GPS and USB-OTG. According to a press staement by HMD Global, more Android smartphones will be unveiled in H1 2017.

“Just a short while ago we announced the launch of HMD Global. From the outset we have stated that we intend to move with speed to establish a position as a player in the smartphone category and create products that truly meet consumer needs. The Nokia 6 is a result of listening to our consumers who desire a beautifully crafted handset with exceptional durability, entertainment and display features,” Arto Nummela, CEO, HMD Global said.

HMD Global is a Finnish firm that owns the rights to sell Nokia-branded smartphones. It is said to working on four new smartphones having display sizes ranging from 5.0 to 5.7-inches. An earlier report suggested all these phones will be launched sometime in the second and third quarter of 2017. The firm has surprised us all by making its first Nokia smartphone available in the first quarter itself.

