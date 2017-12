HMD Global has estimated to have sold about 2.8 million Nokia-branded smartphones in Q3 2017. HMD Global has estimated to have sold about 2.8 million Nokia-branded smartphones in Q3 2017.

HMD Global has estimated to have sold about 16 million phones during the third-quarter of 2017. As per Counterpoint Research, an analyst firm, the Finnish company sold 13.5 million feature phones and 2.8 million smartphones in Q3 2017. This puts Nokia among the third position in the feature phone segment and 16th in the smartphone space.

Previously, HMD Global only sold 1.5 million smartphones in the first half of 2017, according to an IDC report. Although numbers have increased, its growth rate isn’t massive. The company is selling six smartphones globally, barring the Nokia 7 which is limited to China. Most of these phones can be purchased through offline as well as online route.

“With in quarters of its re-entry in the market Nokia HMD quickly graduated to the 3rd spot in the feature phone segment. Nokia’s smartphones have also been well received in the market making it grow rapidly in recent quarters. The brands sentimental value within dealers and customers paired with quality smartphone launches is helping Nokia gain further market share”, Counterpoint Research was quoted as saying.

HMD Global has not shared any official sales numbers ever since it began selling the devices a year back. The Finnish company has made some good choices in its first debut year. For instance, its devices have received security updates on time, and the company has been focusing on delivering timely OS updates. It also made a lot of mistakes. Its Nokia 8 seemed to be an unfinished product and hence the reason why it couldn’t able to compete with the likes of OnePlus 5T and Mi Mix 2, among other high-end phones.

