HMD Global’s April 4 event in India: Nokia 6 (2018), Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 8 Sirocco expected

HMD Global is hosting an event in India on April 4, where the Finnish start-up will talk about new products for the mass market. The event will begin at 12 pm (IST) and will be live streamed through the company’s official Facebook page. The buzz is that the company may launch the Nokia 6 (2018), Nokia 7 Plus, and Nokia 8 Sirocco in India. All three smartphones were first announced the MWC 2018 in Barcelona in February, along with the 8110 4G and Nokia 1 Android Go. The latter smartphone is already available in India and costs Rs 5499.

Nokia 6 (2018), Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 8 Sirocco will be launched at various price points, clearly the intention is to give tough competition to Chinese players like Xiaomi and Oppo. Out of the three, Nokia 8 Sirocco will be a flagship smartphone, featuring a stainless-steel body and glass back. The phone has been pitched as a rival to Apple’s iPhone X and Samsung’s Galaxy S9. These phones ship with Android One, which means they will be running a stock version of Android.

HMD Global, which owns the rights to manufacture and distribute Nokia-branded smartphones, is trying to make the legendary brand relevant in the market. In its heyday, Nokia used to rule the mobile phone market and was worth 200 billion Euros.

Nokia 6

An all-new Nokia 6 is promised to be significantly better than the original model, which was first introduced at the MWC 2017. The new Nokia 6 has an aluminum case and comes with a 5.5-inch 1080p FHD 16:9 display. Under the hood, it is powered by a Snapdragon 630 processor, either 3 or 4GB RAM, 32GB or 64GB storage, and Android Oreo. The battery capacity remains the same at 3000mAh. The cameras on the new Nokia 6 are also the same as the original Nokia 6. A 16MP rear-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture is present, while the phone gets an 8MP selfie shooter on the front. One new feature that the new Nokia 6 has over the original Nokia 6 is the “bothie” feature that allows users to use both the front and rear cameras at the same time. Nokia 6 is expected to be priced in the vicinity of Rs 16,000.

Nokia 7 Plus

The answer to the OnePlus 5T will be launched tomorrow, with a 6-inch FHD+ display 18:9 and dual cameras on the back. Constructed with aluminum, Nokia 7 Plus is a premium mid-end smartphone. Inside you’ll find a Snapdragon 660 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal memory and an option to expand the storage up to 256GB. Nokia 7 Plus packs some impressive cameras, at least on paper. It has got a dual-camera setup with a 12MP Carl Zeiss lens and a 13MP Zeiss-branded telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. There’s a 16MP front-facing camera on the front, and it can also be used to unlock the phone using facial recognition feature. A “bothie” camera feature is also present, like the Nokia 6. Nokia 7 Plus is expected to cost in the vicinity of Rs 24,000.

Nokia 8 Sirocco

Nokia 8 Sirocco is HMD Global’s answer to the iPhone X and Galaxy S9. The high-end smartphone has a stainless-steel body and 3D glass on the back and front. There’s a dual curved 5.5-inch qHD p-OLED display with negligible bezels. Under the phone, you’ll find a Snapdragon 835 processor and not the latest Snapdragon 845. Also, add a 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, and a 3260mAh battery. Flip the phone, and you’ll find a dual-camera setup. The primary camera uses a 13MP Zeiss lens, while the secondary lens is a 12MP snapper with 2x optical zoom. On the front, there’s a wide-angle 5MP shooter for selfies. Nokia 8 Sirocco is expected to cost in the vicinity of Rs 52,000.

