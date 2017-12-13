Android 8.0 Oreo beta testing now open to Nokia 5: HMD Global

HMD Global has announced that Nokia 5 is now eligible to receive Android 8.0 Oreo beta update (File photo of Nokia 5) HMD Global has announced that Nokia 5 is now eligible to receive Android 8.0 Oreo beta update (File photo of Nokia 5)

HMD Global has announced that Nokia 5 owners can sign-up to the Android 8.0 Oreo open beta program through Nokia’s phone beta labs program. Users can register on the beta testing platform and test out Android Oreo on their devices, while also providing HMD Global with feedback on bugs in the software.

The announcement was made in a tweet by Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Office at HMD Global. The company had launched the beta testing platform with the Nokia 8, which currently is currently running a more stable version of Android 8.0 Oreo. HMD Global is expected to roll out the stable Oreo update for all Nokia 5 devices by early 2018.

“#AndroidOreo for #Nokia5 has landed on Nokia phones beta labs! Android has never tasted sweeter.

What’s more, Android 8.0 Oreo beta for #Nokia6 is coming soon!” Sarvikas’ tweet reads.

In terms of specifications, Nokia 5 comes with a 5.2-inch HD IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels with Corning Gorilla protection on top. Under the hood, the smartphone runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 chipset with 3GB RAM + 16GB storage which can be further expanded to 128GB via microSD card. Nokia 5 comes with a 13MP primary camera and 8MP front-facing camera. It is backed by a 3,000 mAh battery.

HMD Global has already announced that Nokia 5 will get Android Oreo. Nokia 3, Nokia 2 and Nokia 6 smartphones will also be getting the latest update.

#AndroidOreo for #Nokia5 has landed on Nokia phones beta labs! Android has never tasted sweeter.

What’s more, Android 8.0 Oreo™ beta for #Nokia6 is coming soon! http://t.co/91uhqstnnm pic.twitter.com/0slgeNbfdC — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) December 12, 2017

Now that the Nokia 5 is ready for beta testing, it may also be possible that company announces the beta program for Nokia 6 as well. Those interested to test out Android 8.0 Oreo on their Nokia 5 phones, can register at Nokia’s Open Beta Labs website.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd