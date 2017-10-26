Here’s how to buy the Google Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL smartphones are up for pre-order in India via Flipkart. Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL smartphones are up for pre-order in India via Flipkart.

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL smartphones are up for pre-order in India via Flipkart. The e-commerce platform has listed several launch offers that can only be availed by people who pre-order the devices. For starters, users will get Rs 8,000 cash back on EMI transactions with HDFC Bank credit cards.

No cost EMI on Pixel 2 devices start at Rs 3,389 per month, and Flipkart is giving guaranteed 50 per cent Buyback value. Other deals include an extra Rs 5,000 off on exchange of select models and Sennheiser headset worth Rs 11,990 for Re 1.

Flipkart is currently running a banner advertisement on it home page, clicking on which should take users directly to the Pixel 2 pre-order and offers page. In case, you’re unable to spot the banner, just type Pixel 2 in search bar on the top and you’ll be directed to Pixel 2 listing page.

All three colour options for Pixel 2 including Clearly White, Kinda Blue, Just Black, are up for sale in India. Google Pixel 2 with 64GB ROM is priced at Rs 61,000 while 128GB storage variant of the phone comes at Rs 70,000. Google Pixel 2 XL is available in Black and White as well as Just Black colour variants. The 64GB model of Pixel 2 XL is listed for Rs 73,000 while the 128GB storage variant can be bought at Rs 82,000.

To pre-order, just click on the smartphone you’re interested in buying. Remember to log in to Flipkart before proceeding. Next, Flipkart will confirm the delivery address and confirm the order summary. Finally, users will have to pay the full amount for the smartphone they choose to pre-order to complete the process. Google Pixel 2 will be available starting November 1, while people will have to wait a bit longer for Pixel 2 XL as it starts shipping November 15.

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL retain the two-tone back design that we saw on the original Pixel series. Fingerprint scanner is present on the back cover of the two smartphones. Google Pixel 2 XL comes with a 6-inch P-OLED edge-to-edge display with 18:9 aspect ratio, while Pixel 2 has a 5-inch Full HD display and the standard 16:9 aspect ratio.

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL devices are powered by Snapdragon 835 processor, coupled with 4GB RAM. The devices do not support expandable storage. Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL users will get unlimited storage for photos, videos at the highest resolution which can be backed up to the Google Photos app. Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL also get dual-frontal speakers, USB Type-C connectivity and a new Android launcher.

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL feature 12MP single camera lens with OIS and f/1.7 aperture lens. Both the smartphone support ‘Portrait mode’ as well though there is no dual rear camera. Google is relying on software to achieve this affect. Both cameras have EIS and OIS as well for video. The front camera is 8MP.

