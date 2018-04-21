Here is how to get a OnePlus 6 before its launch

OnePlus will give out its upcoming OnePlus 6 smartphone before launch to 15 reviewers. Users will be able to do a hands-on full review of OnePlus 6 get to keep the flagship device as well. OnePlus will give out its upcoming OnePlus 6 smartphone before launch to 15 reviewers. Users will be able to do a hands-on full review of OnePlus 6 get to keep the flagship device as well.

OnePlus will give out its upcoming OnePlus 6 smartphone before launch to 15 reviewers. As part of OnePlus’ ‘The Lab’, which the company uses to crowdsource feedback on its products, the reviewers will be able to do a hands-on full review of OnePlus 6 and get to keep the flagship device as well. Users can sign up for ‘The Lab – OnePlus 6 Edition’ by filling out a form in English. The submissions are open till 10:00pm EDT, May 2, 2018, which is 7:30 AM IST (May 3) on conversion.

“The Lab is back! In preparation of the launch of the OnePlus 6, 15 reviewers will be chosen to go hands-on with our latest flagship. If you know your RAM from your ROM, and have a way with words, join the Lab. We can’t wait to hear what you have to say,” OnePlus said in a post. Those who get selected will be among the first ones to get the OnePlus 6.

OnePlus 6 review application form can be filled out by answering questions like whether users currently owns a OnePlus device, where are they from, and more. Those who fill out the form will also have to upload a picture and write out a review of the device they using. Each of the 15 reviewers will get one OnePlus 6 unit.

Separately, OnePlus has also asked users to give ideas for the final video advertisement of OnePlus 6. The company published a “bare bones” advertisement video on its YouTube page asking users for suggestions. Each time the company likes an idea, it will upload a new video until the final OnePlus 6 ad. The videos will have names of people who contributed in the end credits. People can share their ideas by tweeting with #NeverSettleFilm, commenting on the YouTube video, or on the company’s forum.

OnePlus 6 is the company’s next flagship that will ship with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, 256GB storage and sport a notch on top of display. The phone could support wireless charging as well as water and dust resistance. The phone will have a slightly bigger 6.28-inch AMOLED display when compared to a 6.01-inch on the OnePlus 5T. The screen will have an aspect ratio of 19:9 with extremely thin bezels. OnePlus 6 will give users an option to black out the notch while gameplay and using the phone in landscape mode.

