Apple iPhone SE, iPhone 6 to get Rs 7000 cashback on HDFC cards for Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day offer for Apple products: Apple iPhone 6 and iPhone SE will get a cashback of Rs 7000 for transactions made using HDFC Bank debit, credit cards. Valentine’s Day offer for Apple products: Apple iPhone 6 and iPhone SE will get a cashback of Rs 7000 for transactions made using HDFC Bank debit, credit cards.

Apple iPhone 6 and iPhone SE will get a cashback of Rs 7000 for transactions made using HDFC Bank debit card, credit card and consumer durable loans as part of a new Valentine’s Day deal. The offer is applicable on HDFC Bank EasyEMI used with any of the above options. Apple iPad series is also eligible for the EMI-based cashback offer. The Valentine’s Day offer from HDFC Bank for Apple products will be eligible at only select authorised offline Apple sellers.

The iPhone and iPad HDFC Bank cashback offer is valid from February 9 to February 14, 2018. The India iStore website has details of the HDFC Bank Valentine’s Day offer for Apple products. According to the details, Apple iPhone 6 and iPhone SE users will get Rs 7000 cashback. This effectively puts the iPhone SE at a price of Rs 19,000 for the 32GB variant, while 128GB variant will cost around Rs 28,000 if one avails the cashback offer. Apple iPhone 6 is priced at Rs 31,900 officially for the 32GB version and with the cashback, the price would be Rs 24,900.

The iPad 9.7-inch, iPad Pro and iPad Mini 4 will get Rs 10,000 cashback under the Valentine’s Day offer. The 9.7-inch iPad has a price of Rs 28,000 for the 32GB variant, while the 128GB version costs Rs 35,700. This is for the WiFi variant only. The cashback would effectively bring the price to Rs 18,000 and Rs 25,700 for the two models. The iPad Mini 4 is available only in 128GB variant and the price is Rs 33,800 for the WiFi-only model. The price for this would be effectively Rs 23,800 after the cashback.

The terms and conditions also say that the EMI for cashback will also be valid through Bajaj Finserv, Capital First and HDB Financial Services. However, the cashback offer is not applicable on HDFC Bank Corporate Cards.

Apple iPad’s purchased under no cost EMI will also be eligible for the cashback offer. The terms and conditions add that the customer will not receive cashback if not eligible as per charge slip, so for those considering this, do check the charge slip when paying for the device. The cashback will be credited on or before 90 business days from the date of transaction, says the company, which is standard for most cashback transactions. Also the offer is limited to a maximum of two transactions per card.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd