GST rollout effect: Asus ZenFone 3, ZenFone 3 Max models get price cuts

After Apple, Asus has become the second major smartphone manufacturer to cut prices of its phones post the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in the country. Although the company has not formally announced a price reduction on selected smartphones, Gadgets 360’s sources say Asus’ retail partners have been informed about the change. Evidently prices of the smartphones have been reduced by up to Rs 3000 on some models.

For instance, Asus ZenFone 3 (ZE552KL) will now cost Rs 16,999, down from Rs 19,999. The flagship phone was launched last year at a priced of Rs 27,999 and recently got a price cut in India. The ZenFone 3 features a 5.5-inch Full HD (1080p) display. It is powered by a Snapdragon 625 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The phone has a 16-megapixel rear camera and 8-megapixel front-camera. It is backed by a 3,000mAh battery.

Next up is the ZenFone 3 (ZE520KL), which is cheaper by Rs 2000. The smartphone will now retail for Rs 15,999, down from Rs 17,999. Launched last year at Rs 21,999, Asus ZenFone 3 (ZE520KL) sports a 5.2-inch Full HD (1080p) dispaly, Snapdragon 625 processor, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, and a 2560mAh battery.

Asus ZenFone 3 Max (ZC553KL) has also received a price cut post-GST price cuts. The smartphone will now be available for Rs 14,999, down from Rs 15,999. The ZenFone 3 Max was originally launched in India at a price of Rs 17,999. The ZenFone 3 Max features a 5.5-inch display and boasts a 4000mAh battery inside. It is powered by a Snapdragon 430 processor, paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. The phone also also features a 16-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front shooter.

Similarly, Asus ZenFone 3S Max is getting a price cut as well. It was launched at Rs 14,999, and now it will retail for Rs 12,999. Asus ZenFone 3s Max is powered by a MediaTek 6750 octa-core processor and runs Android 7.0 Nougat. It has a 5.2-inch HD display alongside 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The rear camera is 13-megapixels with LED Flash and PDAF. The front camera is 8-megapixels. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

