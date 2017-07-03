GST impact: Apple iPhone 7, iPhone 6s get price cut, but should you buy?

The GST rollout impact has seen Apple officially cut prices of the iPhone 7, iPhone 6s, and iPhone SE in India. (Representational Image. Source: AP) The GST rollout impact has seen Apple officially cut prices of the iPhone 7, iPhone 6s, and iPhone SE in India. (Representational Image. Source: AP)

The GST rollout impact has seen Apple officially cut prices of the iPhone 7, iPhone 6s, and iPhone SE in India. These three models are listed on the Apple India website, though Apple iPhone 6 and iPhone 5S are still being sold in the market as well.

In terms of the post-GST price cut, Apple iPhone 7 Plus now starts at Rs 67,300 for 32GB, while the 128GB version is priced at Rs 76,200 and the highest 256GB version is priced Rs 85,400. The iPhone 7 is priced at Rs 56,200 for 32GB, Rs 65,200 for 128GB version, and the 256GB version is priced at Rs 74,400. So is this the right time to buy an iPhone? We explain based on the online pricing.

Apple iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus Post GST price, and online price on Flipkart, Amazon

As we’ve seen, iPhone 7 series has got a slight price cut in the official tag. The iPhone 7 starts at Rs 56,200 for the 32GB now, going up all the way to Rs 74,400, while the iPhone 7 Plus is starting at Rs 67,300 and going up to Rs 85,400. While these are the official prices, the Apple iPhone 7 has been retailing at a sharp discount on Flipkart for sometime now.

If you’ve been considering the iPhone 7 as a purchase option, the 32GB version is available at Rs 47,699, which is a discount of 20 per cent, though this is because Flipkart hasn’t updated the official price and still lists it at Rs 60,000.

The 128GB version of the Apple iPhone 7 is available on Flipkart at Rs 56,499 which is around Rs 8,701 lower than the original price tag. Apple iPhone 7 with 256 GB space is available at Rs 70,499, which is not really such a high discount, if you consider the new price tag of Rs 74,400. But then with this version, you’re really paying a premium for the extra storage.

Apple iPhone 7 Plus with 32GB storage is available at Rs 61,199 for the Black colour variant, while the 128GB version costs Rs 69,999. If you have the budget, the 128GB variant seems a much better option, considering the price difference is not so much. Also the new price for the iPhone 7 Plus is Rs 67,300 for the 32GB version, so the Flipkart discount is not really such a huge amount right now, just around Rs 6,101.

Apple iPhone 7 Plus with 128GB version is now priced at Rs 76,200, so in effect you’re getting this for a discount of Rs 6,201 with this deal on Flipkart. On Amazon India, Apple iPhone 7 in Black with 32GB is listed at Rs 45,900, while the Apple iPhone 7 Plus with 128GB storage is priced at Rs 64,540.

Apple iPhone 7 Plus with 256GB gets a bare minimum discount, and the price is still Rs 89,900 on Amazon India. The original price is still listed at Rs 92,000. However, Amazon is not the official online retailer for Apple iPhones online, but Flipkart is, so do keep that in mind before purchasing a device. Overall, Apple iPhone 7 32GB, and 128GB versions have the best deals online. However, with the recent price cut, the discount is no longer as high, but you can still save some cash.

Apple iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus post GST price and online price on Flipkart, Amazon

Apple iPhone 6s with 32GB storage is officially priced at Rs 46,900, while the 128GB version is priced at Rs 55,900. Apple iPhone 6s Plus with 32GB storage will now cost Rs 56,100, while the 128GB version is priced at Rs 65,000. These are the price tags listed on Apple’s official website. It is possible to get Apple iPhone 6s at Rs 37,299 for 32GB version with Flipkart still listing the official price as Rs 47,999. However, going by the current pricing you’re getting a discount of Rs 9,601 on the base variant of Apple iPhone 6s on Flipkart.

The 128GB version of iPhone 6s and Apple iPhone 6s Plus are listed as out of stock on Flipkart. Apple iPhone 6s Plus with 16 GB storage is available at Rs 45,990, which honestly shouldn’t even be on your consideration list. Once again when purchasing from Flipkart, make sure the Flipkart assured symbol is listed next to the product.

On Amazon India, Apple iPhone 6s with 32GB space is listed at Rs 37,599, and there’s a Rose Gold colour option in the same storage listed at Rs 40,490 on Amazon India. Apple iPhone 6s in Rose Gold and 128GB storage is listed on Amazon for a really steep price of Rs 79,999. Apple iPhone 6s Plus with 16GB storage has a price tag of Rs 45,499 on Amazon India, which doesn’t make sense given the high price and underwhelming storage.

In light of the price cut, the iPhone 6s discounts might seem on the lower side. Also if considering these phones, remember to get the extra storage version, rather than going for the older 16GB variant.

Apple iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone SE post GST price and online price on Flipkart, Amazon

If Apple iPhone 7 and iPhone 6s are still out of budget, Apple iPhone 6 with 32 GB storage is listed at Rs 26,999 on Flipkart, with another Rs 15,000 off on Exchange. Apple iPhone 6 with 16 GB is also there on Flipkart at Rs 36,499, which should not even be an option. Apple iPhone 6 in Space Grey colour and 16 GB storage is also there on Flipkart at a price of Rs 22,999. While the space is too less, this is the best bet you have of getting an Apple iPhone 6 for just over Rs 20,000.

The iPhone SE, which is a smaller 4-inch iPhone and has a 12MP rear camera, also got a price cut on Apple’s website. The 32GB version now starts at Rs 26,000, while the 128GB version starts at Rs 35,000. On Flipkart, Apple iPhone SE in gold colour and 16 GB storage is available at Rs 21,799, which is a bit steep considering the low storage, and the fact the 32GB variant now officially costs Rs 26,000. However, the 32GB variant is priced at Rs 22,799 on the website, which again is not such a high discount on the new official price tag. On Amazon India, Apple iPhone SE in Gold with 16GB storage is listed at Rs 24,999, which should not be on your buy list at all.

So which iPhone to pick?

All of this will depend on your budget. One you need to make sure you’re getting enough storage. Don’t settle for 16GB storage, because that’s too less and most of the prices for this variant are now on the higher side. More so, if you consider the recent price cut and discounts.

Apple iPhone 6s with 32GB has a good discount on Flipkart, for those who want an iPhone under Rs 40,000 and this device should perform well for the next two years. On Apple iPhone 7 series, with the higher storage variants, the discount has gone down. At best, you can expect an average of Rs 6000 or so off on the price, but the iPhone 7 Plus will still cost a premium.

