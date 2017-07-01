GST rollout impact: Apple iPhone, iPad, Mac and Watch get price cuts

The day GST regime was launched in India, Apple iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 6s, and iPhone SE have officially got a price-cut. The day GST regime was launched in India, Apple iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 6s, and iPhone SE have officially got a price-cut.

Additionally, Apple's new 10.5-inch iPad Pro, 12.9-inch iPad Pro, iPad, and iPad mini 4 have got price-cut as well.

Apple iPhone 7 (32GB), which was launched at Rs 60,000 is now available at Rs 56,200. The 128GB and 256GB options of iPhone 7 can now be bought at Rs 65,200 and Rs 74,400 respectively. The phones were originally unveiled at Rs 70,000 and Rs 80,000. The base model (32GB) of Apple iPhone 7 Plus is now available at Rs 67,300 as opposed to Rs 72,000 previously. iPhone 7 (128GB) now comes at Rs 76,200, while the 256GB variant costs Rs 85,400. Apple unveiled the two variants at Rs 82,000, and Rs 92,000 respectively.

Apple iPhone 6s Plus (32GB), which was earlier Rs 60,000 can now be bough at Rs 56,100. The 128GB model is now available at Rs 65,000, as opposed to Rs 70,000 previously. The 32GB and 128GB of iPhone 6s are now available at Rs 46,900 and Rs 55,900 respectively. They were previously priced at Rs 50,000 and Rs 60,000. Finally, iPhone SE 32GB and 128GB models come at Rs 26,000 and Rs 35,000 respectively, as opposed to Rs 27,200 and Rs 37,200 earlier.

Apple’s new 10.5-inch iPad Pro WiFi models in 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB can now be bought at Rs 50,8000, Rs 58,300 and Rs 73,9000. The there models were launched at Rs 52,900 for 64GB storage variant, Rs 60,900 for the 256GB model and Rs 76,900 for the 512GB options respectively.

Apple 10.5-inch iPad Pro WiFi+Cellular models now start at Rs 61,400 for 64GB option. The 256GB variant can be bought at Rs 68,900 while 512GB variant costs Rs 84,500. The 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB models were originally launched at Rs Rs 63,900, Rs 71,900, and Rs 87,900 respectively.



Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro 256GB and 512GB WiFi variants were launched at Rs 73,900 and Rs 89,900 respectively. They are now available at Rs 70,900 and Rs 86,400 respectively. The Wi-Fi+Cellular models, which were originally unveiled at Rs 76,900 (64GB), Rs 84,900 (256GB), and Rs 1,00,900 (512GB) are now available at Rs 74,100 (64GB), Rs 81,400 (256GB), and Rs 97,000 (512GB) respectively.

iPad WiFi models in 32GB and 128GB variants now cost Rs 28,000 and Rs 35,700 respectively. Previous price was Rs 28,900 and Rs 36,900 respectively. iPad (WiFi+Cellular) in 32GB and 128GB storage options priced at Rs 38,600 and Rs 46,300 respectively. They were priced at Rs 39,900 and Rs 47,900.

