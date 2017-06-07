Google’s Android Nougat now on over 9% devices, Android M still dominates

Google’s Android Nougat is now running on over 9 per cent of the devices, which is still too low for an OS that was launched last year. Google’s Android Nougat is now running on over 9 per cent of the devices, which is still too low for an OS that was launched last year.

Google’s Android Nougat is now running on over 9 per cent Android devices across the world, based on the data for June posted on the company’s Developer Dashboard. Google posts monthly stats for its various versions of Android, and you can see that even though Android Nougat was officially launched last year, it has just about crossed the 9 per cent mark.

According to Google’s data, Android Nougat 7.0 is running on 8.9 per cent of devices, while the Android 7.1. version is running on 0.6 per cent. So yes, only a tiny proportion of Android Nougat users have gotten an update to the latest build. In comparison Android Marshmallow, which was launched in 2015 is running on 31.2 per cent devices.

Android Lollipop, which was launched in 2014 is still on 8.2 per cent devices for 5.0 version and over 22.6 per cent devices for 5.1 version. Android KitKat, which was version 4.4 is running on 18.1 per cent of devices in the market, while Jelly Bean’s various versions have over 10 per cent market share.

If you look at the Google’s Android OS, the market has always been fragmented, and not much has happened to end this problem. In contrast, Apple’s iOS 10 now has an 86 per cent install base on the latest version of the OS, which makes Android Nougat’s 9 per cent seem even worse.

While we are seeing manufacturers launch devices with the latest version of Android Nougat, for instance the newly announced Samsung J7, J5 and J3 (2017) phones, many of the phones introduced in the market continue to run on Android Marshmallow. In India, it is fairly common for manufacturers to stick with Android M as the OS when introducing new phones, even the ones launching this year.

The Android Nougat user base of just under 10 per cent does seem underwhelming, especially when you consider that Android O’s public beta is already here, and ready for use on Pixel, Nexus smartphones.

