Google’s Android Nougat finally on more than 1 per cent devices

Google’s Android 7.0 Nougat made a debut on company’s chart indicating the percentage of devices running on different Android versions in November last year. Now, the Android Nougat is running on 1.2 per cent of devices with 0.9 per cent users on version 7.0 and 0.9 per cent on Android 7.1 Nougat. Lat month, Android Nougat had 0.7 per cent users. Google’s Android Nougat is making a steady progress as of now. Given the software update hasn’t been rolled out for a number of devices yet, a majority of users are still on Android Marshmallow.

It is worth noting that devices on the Marshmallow 6.0 have increased from 26.9 per cent in January to 30.7 per cent now. We see a drop in Android Lollipop devices from 33.4 per cent in January to 32.9 per cent in February. According to the chart, the number of users on Lollipop 5.0 version is 11.3 per cent and those on Lollipop 5.1 are 22.8 per cent.

We can also see a drop in Android KiKat 4.4 devices from 22.6 per cent in January to 21.9 per cent now. While Jelly Bean was at 11.6 per cent in January; it is reduced to 11.3 per cent now. Similarly, Ice Cream Sandwich is down to 1.0 per cent, and Gingerbread to 1.0 percent.

Android 7.1 was announced alongside Pixel smartphones in September. The search giant officially released the update for the Pixel, Pixel XL, Nexus 6P, Nexus 5X, Nexus 9, Pixel tablet, Nexus player and General Mobile 4G (Android One) devices. Android 7.1 brings support for features such as app shortcuts, reset button, smart storage, new camera app, new emojis, support tab and moves menu. Android 7.0 Nougat brings about features such as split-screen multitasking, and improved notifications.

