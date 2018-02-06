Google’s Android Nougat finally moves ahead of Marshmallow; Oreo crosses 1 per cent

Google Android division: Android Oreo adoption rate hits one per cent mark, while Android Nougat manages to move ahead of Android Marshmallow for February 2018. Google Android division: Android Oreo adoption rate hits one per cent mark, while Android Nougat manages to move ahead of Android Marshmallow for February 2018.

Google’s Android Nougat has finally beaten Android Marshmallow to inch ahead in the adoption rate for the various versions of Android for the month of February 2018. Android Nougat was announced in 2016 and currently has a share of 28.5 percentage points, according to Google’s Dashboard. Android Nougat 7.1 is powering around 6.2 per cent of devices, while the older Android 7.0 version powers 22.3 per cent devices, which brings the total to 28.5 percentage points.

In comparison, Android Marshmallow 6.0 version is on 28.1 per cent devices. If one looks at Android Nougat’s overall numbers: 22.3 per cent and 6.2 per cent, it has just about managed to inch past Marshmallow. Meanwhile Android Oreo, which is the latest version of Google’s software for mobiles and tabs has finally to cross the 1 per cent mark in terms of adoption rate. Android Oreo was launched in August 2017.

Google Android Oreo 8.0 is on 0.8 per cent devices, while the latest Android Oreo 8.1 version is on 0.3 per cent devices. The latest Android Oreo 8.1 version is currently available only on Pixel 2, Pixel, Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P series. Most of other OEMs are yet to roll out Android Oreo for their phones. Last month Android Oreo stood at 0.7 per cent in terms of adoption rate.

Other data from Google’s Android dashboard shows that Android 5.0 Lollipop is now on 5.4 per cent devices, while the 5.1 version continues to power 19.2 per cent devices. Android KitKat which is version 4.4 is powering around 12 per cent devices. Android Jelly Bean has a total of 5 percentage points of adoption rate if one combines all three variants. Android Gingerbread is on 0.3%, while Ice Cream Sandwich is powering 1.4% devices.

When it comes to the latest Android Oreo, companies like Honor, Motorola, Samsung, etc are still testing out the latest version for many of their phones. Samsung Galaxy S8, Note 8 series is still to get the final stable build of Android Oreo. However, OnePlus has rolled out Android Oreo for its OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T and the older OnePlus 3, 3T smartphones.

Huawei’s Honor has promised Android Oreo for its older phones like Honor 8 Pro, Honor 8, Honor 7X, etc and launched new phones like Honor 9 Lite with the new OS. HMD Global has also rolled out Android Oreo for its Nokia 8 smartphone and will bring the update to devices like Nokia 6, Nokia 5, etc. For a full list of when to expect to Android Oreo on your phone, read our list here.

