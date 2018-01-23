Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo will now display public WiFi strength

Google has started rolling out WiFi Speed labels for devices running Android 8.1 Oreo. The feature displays signal strengths of a public WiFi network, before the user connects to it. Google has started rolling out WiFi Speed labels for devices running Android 8.1 Oreo. The feature displays signal strengths of a public WiFi network, before the user connects to it.

Google has started rolling out WiFi Speed labels for devices running Android 8.1 Oreo. The feature displays signal strengths of a public WiFi network, before the user connects to it. Google will be using ‘Slow’, ‘OK’, ‘Fast’ and ‘Very Fast’ labels to determine expected speed of open networks. Do note that the speed shown can change with signal strength.

Google, in a support page explained that ‘Slow’ label means the user can make phone calls and send texts, while ‘OK’ indicates people can read webpages, use social media and stream music. The ‘Fast’ label indicates the user can stream most videos. Finally, the user can stream very high-quality videos if label ‘Very Fast’ is displayed.

To check network speed, head over to the Settings menu and open the WiFi list under the ‘Network & Internet’ tab. Next, select the network that you wish to connect to, from the list. The speed will be displayed under the names of networks. Those who do not want to see network speed can open ‘Network & Internet’ tab in Settings app and then click on Wi-Fi. Next, chose ‘Wi-Fi Preferences’ and then ‘Advanced’. Open Network rating provider and then click on ‘None’.

“Public Wi-Fi can be spotty. For the first time, #AndroidOreo 8.1 lets you take out the guesswork & see the speed of networks before you hit connect. Rolling out now,” reads a tweet by Android. The feature was previously teased by the company as well.

Public Wi-Fi can be spotty. For the first time, #AndroidOreo 8.1 lets you take out the guesswork & see the speed of networks before you hit connect. Rolling out now: http://t.co/lSzvCFgNk7 pic.twitter.com/60EmoPxUX4 — Android (@Android) January 22, 2018

Google’s community manager took to a company’s forum page in December to reveal that ‘Slow’ for WiFi Speed label means speed between 0 to 1 Mbps. Further, ‘OK’ would mean 1 Mbps to 5 Mbps speed, while ‘Fast’ label will be shown when speed of a public network will be between 5 Mbps to 20 Mbps. Finally, ‘Very Fast’ label would mean speed more than 20 Mbps.

