Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo out for Pixel devices: WiFi Speed labels feature added

Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo has stared to roll out for Pixel and Pixel 2 smartphones. Apart from bug fixes and general performance improvement; the upgrade brings with a feature that will show users expected speed of certain public Wi-Fi networks. The feature called WiFi Speed labels will show whether speed is ‘Slow’, ‘OK’, ‘Fast’ or ‘Very Fast’, according to company’s community manager Orrin.

“Today, and over the next few weeks, we’ll begin the rollout of Android 8.1 Oreo to Pixel and Pixel 2 devices. This update contains a number of features, bug fixes, and general performance/stability improvements,” the community manager said in Pixel User Community forum.

Android Oreo improves smart selection as well as copy and paste experience by recognising when user long presses text. It automatically highlights relevant words and recommends the next logical app with the help of a suggested app. Google Android Oreo can recognise addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, URLs as well.

With Android 8.1 Oreo update, users will also be able to see open network notifications. This means that network name or SSID and directly connect to the network will be displayed within notification. Other changes with Android 8.1 Oreo include improved Bluetooth connectivity with Android Auto, audio improvements while recording video, touchscreen sensitivity, and more.

Orrin, in the forum page explained that ‘Slow’ for WiFi Speed label means speeds between 0 to 1 Mbps. Further, ‘OK’ would mean 1 Mbps to 5 Mbps speeds, while ‘Fast’ label will be shown when speeds of a public network will be between 5 Mbps to 20 Mbps. Finally, ‘Very Fast’ label would mean speeds more than 20 Mbps.

