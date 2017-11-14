Google’s Android 8.0 Oreo now running on 0.3% devices

Google’s latest Android OS 8.0 Oreo is now running on 0.3 per cent devices. Google’s latest Android OS 8.0 Oreo is now running on 0.3 per cent devices.

Google’s latest Android OS 8.0 Oreo is now running on 0.3 per cent devices, up from 0.2 per cent in October. The latest numbers come via Google Play distribution data, which was collected during a seven-day period ending November 9. While Android 8.0 Oreo is steadily making a progress, it isn’t as significant yet.

Notably, Oreo is currently running on a limited number of devices as the list includes Pixel, Pixel XL, Nexus devices as well as a few more from other manufacturers and OEMs. Percentage points of Android Oreo is expected to rise once more smartphones start to ship with the latest OS in-built.

The previous OS, which is Android Nougat is on around 20.6 percentage point of active devices. While Android 7.0 Nougat is on 17.6 per cent devices, around 3.0 per cent users are on Android 7.1 Nougat. To recall, Nougat’s share was around 17.8 per cent last month. The nearly two-and-half year old Android 6.0 Marshmallow continues to dominate with 30.9 per cent of Android devices, though it is down from 32 per cent in October.

Android Lollipop has a total of 27.2 percentage points, which includes 6.4 per cent devices on Android 5.0, while 20.8 per cent devices are on Android 5.1 Lollipop. In comparison, Android Lollipop was running on 27.7 per cent devices in October. Android KitKat is now on 13.8 per cent of active devices, seeing a small drop from the previous month.

Total devices on Android Jelly Bean currently amount to a total of 6.2 per cent. This includes 2.2 per cent on version 4.1.x, 3.1 per cent of version 4.2.x and 0.9 per cent on version 4.3. Android Ice Cream Sandwich and Gingerbread are running on 0.5 per cent devices each.

