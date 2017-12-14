Google Search in 2017: iPhone 8, iPhone X, Nintendo Switch top global trends

Google Year in Search 2017 results for the world: When it comes to consumer trends, Apple’s iPhone 8 and iPhone X were on top, followed by Nintendo Switch. (File photo: Reuters) Google Year in Search 2017 results for the world: When it comes to consumer trends, Apple’s iPhone 8 and iPhone X were on top, followed by Nintendo Switch. (File photo: Reuters)

Google has put out the Year in Search 2017 results for the world and for India. When it comes to consumer tech trends, Apple’s iPhone 8 and iPhone X were on top. Apple’s dominance was not just limited to consumer tech, but the two devices were also on top when it came to global searches as whole. Number three on the list of consumer technology is the Nintendo Switch, the popular gaming console from the company which has seen over 10 million units being sold.

Google says the list is compile based on search terms that had a high spike in traffic in 2017 as compared to 2016. Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and Microsoft’s Xbox One X were number four and number five in the list of consumer tech searches. Nokia’s 3310, the nostalgic feature phone revived by HMD Global was number six on the list, followed by the Razer Phone.

Oppo’s selfie-obsessed F5 made it to number eight on the list, while OnePlus 5 got the number nine spot. Finally, the Nokia 6 was the last device to make it to the list of top global consumer trends. The Nokia 6 was the first phone that HMD Global officially announced and it was launched in China first.



Other important technology related search terms that were on top of global search was “How to buy Bitcoin” which is not surprising. Bitcoin prices are at all-time high, and other crypto-currencies are also seeing their value rise.

In India, “How to link Aadhaar to Pan Card” was top of searches, followed by “how to book Jio Phone” and yes, “how to buy bitcoins in India.” Users also searched for what is bitcoin in India and what is ransomware. Overall, Bitcoin was number two in the global news search, according to Google’s results for 2017.

