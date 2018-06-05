Google rolls out June 2018 security patch for Pixel and Nexus devices

Google has released the June 2018 Android security patches for its Pixel and Nexus devices. Google has released the June 2018 Android security patches for its Pixel and Nexus devices.

Google has released the June 2018 Android security patches for its Pixel and Nexus devices. The updates are already starting to roll now over, but Google has also posted factory images and OTA images, in case you’d like to download the update manually.

Additionally, Google has posted Android Security Bulletin that details vulnerabilities which have been patched in the latest update. Among other things, the company has fixed a security found in the Media Framework. Most of these updates, though, are limited to the Pixel and Nexus devices, and not all Android phones running Android 8.1 Oreo.

Under the Media framework security flaw, hackers would be able to execute arbitrary code through a ‘crafted file’. After fixing the vulnerability, Google has said that the issue had not been reported by any user/developers. Among the new features, all Android phones will receive improved Bluetooth LE performance, while antenna switching pick-up is improved for the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, that will help in low connectivity zones. Moreover, the June security patch brings about improved behaviour of the Pixel 2 XL’s Always On display as well as its proximity sensor.

From the June 2018 Android security patches, all Pixel device users, except those owning the Pixel C, will also get improved Wi-Fi connectivity with certain access points. All these devices will receive IMEI SV formatting that will correctly display in the numeric form. Those waiting for Android’s June 2018 security patches on other devices will have to wait till their OEM/carrier distribute these security updates.

