Google releases fifth and final Android Wear 2.0 developer preview

Google has released the final version of the developer preview for the forthcoming Android Wear 2.0 update. This is the fifth version of the developer preview that will be released before the software is made available to everyone in February.

In a post on Google’s Android blog, Developer Advocate Hoi Lam wrote: “Thank you of the fantastic level of feedback we have gotten from you as developers,” adding: “Be sure to publish your apps before the Android Wear 2.0 consumer launch in early February.”

Android Wear 2.0 is a major reboot to the platform, and will introduce a number of features including a new look for the entire user interface, new input methods, smaller notifications and support for third-party complications.

One of the highlighted features is that Android Wear 2.0 is finally getting iOS support. Basically, this will allow users to pair their smartwatches with an iPhone to install apps from the Play Store.

Additionally, the update makes it easier to access the new Navigation Drawer, and adds support for NFC Host Card Emulation. The latest developer preview also brings along some bug fixes as well

Android Wear 2.0 was first revealed at Google’s I/O 2016 developers conference. The final launch was originally slated for the fall, but it has since been pushed until early 2017.

Although Google didn’t reveal exactly when Android Wear 2.0 will go live, the company did say that it will be launched “in early February,”, which comes in line with previous reports that suggested the Pixel-maker plans to announce two new LG-made smartwatches in the market at an event next month.

