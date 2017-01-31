Google releases beta version of Android 7.1.2 Nougat for Pixel, Nexus devices

Google Pixel, Pixel XL smartphones, which were launched with Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box, are also eligible for the Android 7.1.2 Nougat update. Google Pixel, Pixel XL smartphones, which were launched with Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box, are also eligible for the Android 7.1.2 Nougat update.

Google has rolled out public beta version of Android 7.1.2 Nougat which will be available for all eligible devices enrolled in Android Beta Program. Dave Burke, VP of Engineering at Google, in a blogpost said Android 7.1.2 is an incremental maintenance release focused on refinements. It includes several bugfixes, optimisations as well as a few enhancements for users.

Google Pixel, Pixel XL smartphones, which were launched with Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box, are also eligible for the Android 7.1.2 Nougat update. Other devices include Nexus 5X, Nexus Player, and Pixel C devices. Burke said the company is also preparing an update for Nexus 6P that will be released soon. Google is expected to roll out the final release of the Android 7.1.2 in a couple of months.

Watch all our videos from Express Technology

Since, the update is available for public, users who’d like to try Android 7.1.2 beta, can do so by signing in to Android Beta Program. You’ll receive the public beta update over-the-air once you’ve registered your eligible Android phone or tablet. The updated can be downloaded and flashed manually as well. “If you have an eligible device that’s already enrolled, you’re all set — your device will get the public beta update in the next few days and no action is needed on your part,” said Burke.

The blogpost leaves out Nexus 6 smartphone and Nexus 9 tablet form the list of eligible devices, which means they will not receive the update. The devices were released in 2014, and supported beta program until Android 7.1.1 Nougat. Google has confirmed to Droid Life Nexus 6 and Nexus 9 won’t receive major updates in the future. However, they’ll still get security patches for about a year.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd