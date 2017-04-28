Google Pixel, XL to get Android updates till October 2018

For Google Pixel, XL users who bought the devices from Google Store, the latest Android updates will reach the smartphones within two weeks. For Google Pixel, XL users who bought the devices from Google Store, the latest Android updates will reach the smartphones within two weeks.

Google Pixel and Pixel smartphones have now been added to company’s end-of-life support page, which confirms timeline for Android versions as well as security patch for the two devices. According to Google’s ‘Check & update your Android version’ page, Google Pixel phones will get the latest Android version directly from Google.

For Pixel, XL users who bought the devices from Google Store, the latest Android updates will reach the smartphones within two weeks. However, it may take longer for those who bought Google Pixel phones from elsewhere. Further, Pixel phones will receive Android updates for at least two years starting from hen the devices first became available on Google Store. Google is not guaranteed Android updates for Pixel and XL after October, 2018.

Coming to security updates, Google is promising the same for at least three years from when the Pixel phones became available or at least 18 months from when Google store last sold the devices, whichever is longer. Google Pixel and XL will no get guaranteed updates after October 2019.

Google, at the time of the launch of Pixel and XL, had confirmed the two smartphones will get guaranteed software updates till 2018. Google confirmed the same in its support page, which read, “Pixel phones get Android version updates for at least 2 years from when the device became available on the Google Store. After 2 years, we can’t guarantee additional updates.”

Google Pixel and Pixel XL were launched on October 4. The smartphones started selling in India from October 25. For Google Pixel and Pixel XL are high-end flagship devices that directly compete with the likes of Apple iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S7 and and Galaxy S7 edge. Google Pixel 32GB is priced Rs 57,000, and Rs 66,000 for the 128GB variant. Google Pixel XL starts at Rs 67,000 for the 32GB version, and Rs 76,000 for the 128GB variant.

