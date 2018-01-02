Google Pixel XL gets 45 per cent discount on Amazon: Worth considering?

Google Pixel XL in “Quite Black” colour option with 128 GB storage has got a massive 45 per cent discount on Amazon India. Google Pixel XL in “Quite Black” colour option with 128 GB storage has got a massive 45 per cent discount on Amazon India.

The original Google Pixel XL in “Quite Black” colour option with 128 GB storage has got a massive 45 per cent discount on Amazon India. Google Pixel XL is currently priced at Rs 41,949 on Amazon India down from the original launch price of Rs 76,000. According to the website, this is a Rs 34,051 discount on the price, which is nearly 45 per cent. However, the Pixel XL deal might not be the best deal, especially if one considers that the newer Pixel 2 is also retailing at a massive discount and it makes more sense to get the latest hardware if one wants to buy phones from Google.

If one compares the deals on the new Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL on Flipkart, it makes the Pixel XL offer on Amazon seem very expensive considering the hardware is now more than a year old. For instance, the bigger Google Pixel 2 XL with 64GB storage is currently priced at Rs 67,999 on Flipkart, which is the authorized online seller. This is down from the Rs 73,000 price, with another Rs 18,000 off on exchange.

The smaller Google Pixel 2 with 64GB storage is available for Rs 49,999 down from the original price of Rs 61,000, which an 18 per cent discount. The newer Pixel 2 also comes with extra Rs 18,000 off on exchange. Pixel 2 with 128GB storage is priced at Rs 58,999 on Flipkart down from the original price of Rs 70,000. Users should also keep in mind that Flipkart’s 2018 Mobile Bonanza will have deals and discounts on the Pixel 2 series, and this sale starts from tomorrow, which is January 3. So it is best to wait before paying Rs 41,000 plus for an year old phone, if one is really keen on getting the Google Pixel series.

According to Flipkart’s upcoming offers, Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will get Rs 13,001 and Rs 8,001 discount respectively. Additionally people who use a HDFC credit card for the Pixel 2 purchase will get Rs 8,000 off. In effect, the Pixel 2 with 64GB storage will be available for Rs 39,999, while the bigger Pixel 2 XL (64GB) will cost Rs 52,999 during Flipkart’s sale. Pixel 2 at under Rs 40,000 is one of the best deals to consider, though keep in mind this is not a bezel-less display.

If one compares the features of the Pixel 2 vs the original Pixel series, it is better to get the newer series, though the phones have come with their own set of problems. The new phones have the best camera ever on a smartphone and support portrait mode, AR stickers. Pixel 2 also comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and overall faster performance.

Keep in mind, Pixel series does not have a microSD slot and only comes in two variants: 64GB and 128GB storage. However, Google does offer unlimited photos and videos storage for all Pixel users at full resolution, including for 4K videos.

