Google Pixel XL buyers in US can get Google Home free: Here’s how

Google Pixel XL buyers can get a Google Home device absolutely free when they order from the Google Store in the US. Google’s US Store lists the offer, and is listed on the landing page itself. “Buy Pixel XL, get a Google Home on us,” reads the offer page. Google Home is not yet available in India, and the offer is restricted to users in the US, who are buying the phone from the Google Pixel US Store.

So what are the terms and conditions for Google Pixel XL + Google Home deal? First up, this offer is not available on the smaller Google Pixel smartphone. Google Pixel XL retails at $769 for the 32GB version and $869 for the 128GB version. For buyers who add a Google Home to the cart along with either of these variants of the phone, the $129 cost of the Google Home is removed from the final total.

Google is offering “redemption of one Google Home device with the order of a Pixel XL phone.” If you order two Pixel XL phones, and add two Google Home devices, both speakers are free. The offer started from June 19, 2017, and will be available while supplies last, say Google’s terms and conditions.

Google adds, “Both products (Google Home and Pixel XL) must be added to your shopping cart to receive the offer.” Also if a customer cancels or return the order of the Pixel, you’ll have give back the free Google Home, if you want the full refund. Finally Google says the “offer is non-transferable and not valid for cash or cash equivalent.”

Google Home starts at $129 and is the smart speaker from the company on the lines of the Amazon Echo, and Apple’s upcoming HomePod. The Google Home speaker is powered by the Google Assistant and Google has added third party app support to the Assistant on Home as well. Google has also announced a slew of new features for the Home speaker at its annual I/O conference.

For Google, the Pixel smartphones haven’t been as much of a hit as the company had hoped. Recently it was reported that Pixel sales likely touched just 1 million devices, though this was based on the downloads for the Google Pixel Launcher on the Play Store. Google has not officially confirmed the number of Pixel smartphones sold.

