Google Pixel XL 2 to have 5.99-inch bezel-less display, no headphone jack: Report

Google Pixel XL 2 to have a 5.99-inch bezel-less display. Google Pixel XL 2 to have a 5.99-inch bezel-less display.

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 are expected to launch on October 5, and it looks like more details about the upcoming smartphones have been leaked online. Google Pixel XL 2 and Pixel 2 will be different phones, at least if one goes by the display being adopted, according to a report on PhoneArena. The report points out that Pixel XL 2 will have a 5.99-inch 2K OLED display (1440p), which will be bezel-less and this will be an overall taller display.

In contrast, the regular 4.7-inch Pixel will have the same 1080p Full HD resolution display with the bigger bezels. Another key point highlighted by the report: Pixel 2 won’t have a headphone jack. The report says Pixel XL 2 will be manufactured by LG, while Pixel 2 will made by HTC, which had manufactured both versions of the original Pixel.

Earlier, well-known tipster Evan Blass had tweeted saying the Pixel 2 series will be revealed on October 5, which is keeping in line with the launch date from last year. Last year, the Pixel phones were launched on October 4. The tweet also said the Pixel 2 phones will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 836 processor, which will be a minor upgrade over the current 835 flagship processor. Last year’s Pixel phones had the Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor.

Snapdragon 836 will be an octa-processor with the same 10nm FinFET design and clock speeds of up to 2.5 GHz. The Google Pixel 2 is codenamed ‘walleye’ while the Pixel XL 2 has the codename Taimen. The Pixel 2 was also spotted in a FCC (Federal Communications Commission) filing and the phone could also have ‘squeezable’ edge sensors like the HTC U11. Both the phones are expected to run Android Oreo when they launch.

Google will also stick with the half glass, half metal design on the phone, though this version could be more polished compared the original Pixel. The pricing of the Pixel 2 will remain in the premium band, as Google sees these phones as a competitor to the Apple iPhone flagship, rather a Nexus series replacement.

Google Pixel XL 2 won’t be the only smartphone with a bezel-less display. Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ already have Infinity Displays with no bezels on the sides and reduced bezels on top. The newly launched Galaxy Note 8 also has the same display. Apple iPhone 8 is also supposed to get rid of the bezels and opt for a full-frontal display with no home button. Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 will also launch in September with no bezels at all.

