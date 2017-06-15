Google Pixel XL 2 to made by LG, and all the other rumours we’ve seen so far

Google Pixel XL 2 CONCEPT design posted by Benjamin Geskin Google Pixel XL 2 CONCEPT design posted by Benjamin Geskin

Google Pixel 2 might be manufactured by LG, and not HTC. New reports have also indicated the Google Pixel 2 XL has been axed in favour of a bigger Pixel smartphone. Here’s a look at the recent leaks, rumours surrounding the Google Pixel 2 smartphones.

Goodbye ‘Muskie’, hello ‘Taimen’

Google may have spilled the beans about its next Pixel phone manufacturer. As spotted from Google’s official bug tracker, it appears that the Pixel XL 2 might be replaced by the LG-made big screen ‘Taimen’ smartphone.

9to5Google on Tuesday discovered a bug report from the Android Issue Tracker which reveals that ‘Taimen’ will be manufactured by LG, and not HTC. The report says Google has cancelled the sequel of Google Pixel XL, which was reportedly code-named ‘Muskie’.

Another report in Android Police says, “Google has shelved plans to release one of its upcoming Pixel phones. The device, codenamed ‘muskie,’ was intended to succeed the Pixel XL…” Google likes to use fish names as code-names for test phones. The code-names for the three Pixel smartphones for 2017 are reportedly ‘Walleye’, ‘Muskie’, and ‘Taimen’. Now ‘Muskie’ has been dropped because of “battery issues” and “cost effectiveness goals.”

LG, not HTC as manufacturer

Google’s Pixel, Pixel XL (launched last year) were the first Google branded, Google designed phones, but the original manufacturer was HTC. But this time around, at least one of them is being made by LG. That’s not a surprise, because LG has previously made three Nexus smartphones for Google. According to Korea’s Yonhap News Agency, Google might be looking for LG’s displays for 2017 Pixel phones.

It was earlier reported that LG and Google have reportedly formed “a strategic partnership”, and Google is planning a 1 trillion won ($876 million) investment into LG’s Display division.

Google Pixel 2 Specifications

Google is expected to focus on a borderless display design with dual-rear camera setup instead of one. Some concept Pixel XL 2 designs can be found online, and one was Benjamin Geskin (see image on top).

Meanwhile GFXBench site listed a different Pixel XL 2 model of a phone with a 5.6-inch screen and 1312 x 2560 resolution, along with 4GB RAM, 128GB storage, 12MP and 7MP cameras. Also Slashgear reported Google Pixel phones will sport Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 MSM8995 chipset, which is expected. Additionaly 9to5Google claimed Pixel 2 will “definitely” come with waterproofing technology.

Google Pixel 2 Expected Release, Pricing

Google confirmed earlier this year that it’ll launch the new Pixel phones at some point in the fall. This could likely be in October, after the Apple iPhone. Last year’s Pixel phones launched on October 5. On the pricing front, Pixel 2 will just as expensive as the first generation. Google has no plans of ending the ‘premium’ smartphone dream with the Pixel 2.

