Google Pixel vs Pixel 2, Pixel Xl vs Pixel 2 XL

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL smartphones have been announced by the company as upgrades to Google Pixel and Pixel XL launched a year ago. The new Pixel series improve on a couple of things including cameras, processor, and storage. Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL were unveiled on October 4 at a special hardware event in San Francisco along with Pixelbook, Google Home Max, Home Mini, Daydream View 2 and Google Clips.

The high-end Google Pixel 2 XL is seen as a challenger to Apple iPhone X and Samsung Galaxy Note 8. The company hopes to convince premium smartphone users to buy the Pixel 2 XL by offering features like a full display with 18:9 aspect ratio, Active Edge, and new Android launcher. Pixel 2, on the other hand, is slightly cheaper, and comes with a Full HD display with prominent bezels, and standard 16:9 aspect ratio.

So, what has really changed from Google Pixel and Pixel XL in Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL? Let us take a look:

Google Pixel and Pixel 2

Google Pixel, Pixel 2 Design and Display

If you look at the design department, not much has really changed except Pixel 2 is now sleeker. It has the same two-tone back that we saw in the original Pixel and a circular fingerprint sensor placed on the rear cover. They sport anodised aluminium body design. Pixel 2 is IP67 certified, which makes it water and dust resistant. Pixel 2 gets dual front speakers, and uses a USB Type-C for charging. Google has dropped a 3.5-mm headset jack in the new Pixel devices, pretty much the case with almost every premium smartphone these days.

Both Pixel 2 and Pixel feature a 5-inch Full HD AMOLED display with 441 ppi pixel density. For protection, Pixel used Corning Gorilla Glass 4 along with an oleophobic coating. In comparison, Pixel 2 has an always-on display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 coating.

Google Pixel measures 143.84 x 69.54 x 7.31 mm, while the Pixel 2 dimensions of Pixel 2 are 145.7 x 69.7 x 7.8 mm. Both the smartphones weigh 143 grams. Colour options for Pixel include Very Silver and Quite Black. The new Pixel device will be available in three colour variants – Just Black, Clearly White, and Kinda Blue.

Google Pixel, Pixel 2 Camera

Camera is one of the fronts where Google has made significant improvements. Google’s Pixel 2 smartphone now includes optical image stabilisation and support for ‘bokeh’ feature among others. The 12.2MP rear camera comes with 1.4μm aperture size, autofocus with laser and dual pixel phase detection as well as f/1.8 aperture. Bokeh feature is mostly limited to dual camera phones, but Google says Pixel 2 takes advantage of advanced software to achieve bokeh-styled photos.

Google Pixel gets a 12.3 MP camera with f/2.0 aperture, and 1.55μm pixels. Other features include autofocus, phase detection autofocus, laser detection autofocus, and dual LED flash. The front camera in both Pixel and Pixel 2 is 8MP with 1.4μm pixels, and f/2.4 aperture.

Google Pixel, Pixel 2 Processor and Battery

Google Pixel 2 packs the latest Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor clocked at up to 2.35GHz with Adreno 540 GPU for enhanced graphics performance. There’s 4GB RAM and two storage options – 64GB and 128GB. Just like Pixel, the Pixel 2 also comes bundled with unlimited online storage for photos and videos on Google Photos.

Google Pixel is powered by Quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU. While RAM option remains the same as Pixel 2, the was offered in 32GB and 128GB ROM configurations.

Coming to battery, Google Pixel has a 2,770 mAh battery which is said to offer up to 456 hours of standby time, and up to 26 hours of talk time. It supports fast charging as well, which can reportedly give users up to 7 hours of usage from just 15 minutes of charging. In comparison, Pixel has a smaller 2700 mAh battery with fast charging support.

Both the smartphones use a USB Type-C port for charging and support single nano-SIM slot.

Google Pixel, Pixel 2 Software

Google Pixel 2 ships with Android 8.0.0 Oreo, with a minimum of three years of OS and security updates promised. Google Pixel runs Android 7.1 Nougat, and Google is promising two years of OS updates. Google Assistant, which is company’s artificial intelligence-based voice-assistant, will also be present on the two phones. Google Assistant was unveiled with Pixel smartphones in October last year.

With Google Pixel, the company had introduced a new Pixel launcher. This time around, Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL ship with a new Android launcher.

Sensors on Pixel include fingerprint sensor, Accelerometer, Magnetometer, Barometer, Proximity sensor, Hall sensor, and Android Sensor Hub. Those on Pixel 2 include Active Edge, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Magnetometer, fingerprint sensor, Barometer, Hall effect sensor, Android Sensor Hub, and x-axis haptics.

Google Pixel, Pixel 2 India Price and Availability

Google Pixel 2 will hit the shelves in India from November 1. It starts at Rs 61,000 for the 64GB variant, and Rs 71,000 for the 128GB model. Google Pixel was unveiled in India at Rs 57,000 for 32GB storage model and Rs 66,000 for 128GB storage option.

Google Pixel XL and Pixel 2 XL

The major differences between Google Pixel, Pixel 2 and Pixel XL, Pixel 2 XL are that of display, battery, dimensions, weight, and of course – price. Everything else from processor to storage, software, and camera in the new Pixel smartphones are the same as their corresponding predecessors.

Google Pixel XL and Pixel 2 XL Design and Display

Google Pixel XL features a 5.5-inch AMOLED QHD display with a resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels and 534ppi pixel density. There’s Corning Gorilla Glass 4 along with oleophobic coating for protection. It sports 16:9 aspect ratio which is standard on most smartphones.

Google Pixel 2 XL sways away from Pixel XL’s screen design and gets a Full display with minimum bezels. It sports a Fullscreen 6-inch pOLED Always-on display with QHD+ (2880 x 1440) resolution and pixel density of 538ppi. The aspect ratio is 18:9. Protecting the front is 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 coating.

Google Pixel XL measures 154.72 x 75.74 x 7.31 mm and it weighs 168 grams. In comparison, Pixel 2 XL is heavier at 175 grams. Measurements of the device are 157.9 x 76.7 x 7.9 mm. Google Pixel 2 XL comes in two colour options – Just Black as well as Black and White.

Google Pixel XL and Pixel 2 XL Battery

Google Pixel XL is backed by a 3,450 mAh battery, claimed to offer a standby time of up to 552 hours and talk time of up to 32 hours. Pixel 2 XL packs a 3520 mAh battery. Both the smartphones support fast charging technology, said to provide up to 7 hours of usage with 15 minutes of charging.

Google Pixel XL and Pixel 2 XL India Price and Availability

Google Pixel 2 XL will start selling in India from November 15 starting at Rs 73,000 for the 64GB storage option. The 128GB storage variant of Pixel 2 XL will set you back to Rs 82,000. Google Pixel XL was launched in India at Rs 67,000 for 32GB storage variant, and Rs 76,000 for 128GB ROM option.

