Google Pixel Visual Core update for Pixel 2 brings HDR+ to Instagram, Snapchat, WhatsApp

Google Pixel Visual Core update for Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL is now available. The update will bring the HDR+ technology part of the native Pixel 2 camera to third-party apps like Instagram, Snapchat and WhatsApp. Google had confirmed about the Pixel Visual Core update back in November 2017. The HDR+ technology is what ensures such high quality pictures on Pixel 2, even in low light conditions or pictures where the lighting is too bright.

Google confirmed in a blog post that Pixel 2 series will now get the Visual Core update. Pixel Visual is a custom designed co-processor for the Pixel 2 smartphones and relies on “computational photography and machine learning (which powers Pixel’s HDR+ technology),” to improve image quality. Google says that now when users are relying on the camera in the Instagram, WhatsApp, and Snapchat app, it will have the same highlight quality HDR+ images like the native camera app on the smartphone.

The Pixel Visual Core processor has been designed for heavy duty “image processing while using less power” to preserve battery. This also runs runs RAISR, where zoomed-in images look much more detailed and sharper. Google’s RAISR relies on machine learning and stands for Rapid and Accurate Image Super-Resolution, which does upsampling of lower resolution images to give more detailed higher quality photos. Pixel Visual Core update also comes with a “Zero Shutter Lag” to ensure the camera quickly snaps the picture. Google says these new features are available to any developer to use for the in-built camera on their app.

The update will also come with the addition of new Augmented Reality (AR) Stickers themed around winter sports. The Pixel Visual Core update will start rolling out over the next few days. It will come with the February monthly update. Users can go to Settings > System > System Update and then tap on Check for Updates. If the February 2018 update is available for your Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL, then go ahead and download. This will include Pixel Visual Core changes as well.

