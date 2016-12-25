Google Pixel users report unexpected software freezing issues

Google Support team, which seems to be aware of the problem, directed users to a support link in response to their queries. Google Support team, which seems to be aware of the problem, directed users to a support link in response to their queries.

Google Pixel and Pixel XL owners are facing issues that causes their device to freeze. Also, the navigation buttons at the bottom of the screen unexpectedly disappears for some users before coming back after a few seconds. Pixel smartphone users took to Google forum to discuss the problems. “My phone keeps freezing and I can’t get it to do anything when it does. No response from any buttons for at least a minute and it will just start working randomly,” said a user who goes by the name aris wright.

Most users on the forum complained of freezing issues, and said the same was happening multiple times in a day with their Pixel devices. “I had a 128gb black pixel xl. It would freeze every 4-9 hours. Sometimes it would freeze back to back 3 or 4 times in a row after restart,” pointed out another user mikemmva.

Google Support team, which seems to be aware of the problem, directed users to a support link in response to their queries. However, the discussion further seems to indicate third-party app Life360’s family locator, was causing issues with Pixel smartphones. Users who uninstalled the app reported their devices started functioning normally. “Uninstalling life360 seems to have worked for me as well. Same issues everyone here has been having before as tried all same troubleshooting,” said MDS3242.

However, it looks like users who didn’t have Life360 app installed on their smartphones faced freezing issues as well. “I’ve never had Life 360 on my device and it locks up constantly,” reported VA-Jeep. So, we’re not sure what’s causing problems with Pixel devices. We expect Google to roll out an update to fix the issues soon.

Google Pixel and Pixel XL were launched on October 4. The smartphones started selling in India from October 25. For Google Pixel and Pixel XL are high-end flagship devices that directly compete with the likes of Apple iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S7 and and Galaxy S7 edge. Google Pixel 32GB is priced Rs 57,000, and Rs 66,000 for the 128GB variant. Google Pixel XL starts at Rs 67,000 for the 32GB version, and Rs 76,000 for the 128GB variant.

