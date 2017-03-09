Google Pixel users report issues with microphone

Google Pixel and Pixel XL users are facing issues that causes device’s microphone to stop working. Google Pixel and Pixel XL users are facing issues that causes device’s microphone to stop working.

Google Pixel and Pixel XL users are facing issues that causes device’s microphone to stop working. Some users have claimed the audio input failed except for when they were recording videos through camera app. For other users, the microphone didn’t work at all.

“Received my pixel today and after a few hours of use and set up the microphone stopped working entirely, except when recording video upon which it’ll record audio fine as if nothing were wrong,” said a Google forum user who goes by the name Joseph.

Google employee Brian Rakowski acknowledged the issue on forum and said this is a hardware issue. “@Bill, we do believe this is a hardware issue. You are correct that software updates will not fix it,” he said.

Rakowski pointed out the problem could be because some replacement phones were not properly qualified before Google understood the issue. He, however, insists this is no longer the case and Google is taking additional steps to qualify refurbished phones to take care of the mic problem.

The Google employee explained the issues saying it could be because of a hairline crack in the solder connection to the audio codec. This one’s the most common problem, he says. The crack affects all three mics and may result in other audio issues as well.

“The other related problems are due to a faulty microphone. Normally, this shows up as a consistent failure of a single mic. This problem is even rarer, but has very similar symptoms,” Rakowski said.

Brian Rakowski has advised Google Pixel and Pixel users to get a replacement device to solve the issue. “If you purchased the phone from Google, contact support and describe your problem as a mic failure and explain the symptoms. Our support reps should be trained on this issue and should help you process a return,” he said.

Some Google Pixel and Pixel XL users earlier reported audio distortion issues with their devices. Google admitted this is a hardware problem, and the company issued replacements for customers.

Google Pixel and Pixel XL were launched on October 4. The smartphones started selling in India from October 25. For Google Pixel and Pixel XL are high-end flagship devices that directly compete with the likes of Apple iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S7 and and Galaxy S7 edge.

Google Pixel 32GB is priced Rs 57,000, and Rs 66,000 for the 128GB variant. Google Pixel XL starts at Rs 67,000 for the 32GB version, and Rs 76,000 for the 128GB variant.

