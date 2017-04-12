Google Pixel, Pixel XL to get Wi-Fi calling feature on Reliance Jio network

Wi-Fi calling gives you the ability to call or message from almost anywhere you have a stable Wi-Fi connection. Wi-Fi calling gives you the ability to call or message from almost anywhere you have a stable Wi-Fi connection.

Google has added support for Wi-Fi calling to the Pixel and Pixel XL. This means that you can make and receive calls over a Wi-Fi network if cellular network isn’t available. However, the feature will only be available for users on Reliance Jio network. The Wi-Fi calling feature will be rolled out to the Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones when the next Android 7.1.2 Nougat update will be seeded.

Not many are aware about Wi-Fi calling. So what is Wi-Fi calling and why would you want to use it?

What is Wi-Fi calling?

Wi-Fi calling is a essentially a service that allows users to make and receive calls and texts over a Wi-Fi connection instead of over the cellular network. Sure, Skype, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger and other apps allow you to do voice, text and video calling over the internet, and they are decent enough. However, unlike VoIP ((voice over IP) services like Skype and Facebook Messenger, Wi-Fi calling lets you use your actual mobile phone number over the internet. Plus, Wi-Fi calling is simple to use with no separate app or log-in required.

Now say hi over wi-fi. VoLTE and WiFi calling, now available to Pixel on Jio. Watch out for the next Nougat update. pic.twitter.com/C80XFKM9g4 — Google India (@GoogleIndia) April 10, 2017

What is the advantage of Wi-Fi calling?

Simply, Wi-Fi calling gives you the ability to call or message from almost anywhere you have a stable Wi-Fi connection. This is beneficial when you have limited connectivity or no mobile network coverage. Perhaps the biggest advantage of Wi-Fi calling is that it helps you cut your monthly bills; generally calls do not count against your plan. However, Wi-Fi calls might be billed at the same rate as regular calling and text messaging. Again, that entirely depends upon your network provider.

Can I send text messages over Wi-Fi?

Yes, both SMS and MMS messaging is supported in Wi-Fi calling mode.

Does Wi-Fi calling require a strong Wi-Fi connection?

Wi-Fi calling indeed requires a strong and stable Wi-Fi connection for the best possible audio. If you ever experience poor call quality, make sure you are getting a strong Wi-Fi signal.

What phones support Wi-Fi calling in India?

The Pixel and Pixel XL are not the first smartphones to get Wi-Fi calling feature. Besides the Pixel range, both Samsung’s Galaxy S7 and S7 edge have Wi-Fi calling capabilities, but the feature hasn’t been enabled by any telecom provider in India.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd