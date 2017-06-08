Google Pixel phones will receive Android O update in August: Report

Google Pixel, Google Pixel XL might receive Android O update before any other device Google Pixel, Google Pixel XL might receive Android O update before any other device

Google’s Pixel devices will reportedly be the first ones to get Android O update in August. The information comes Android Police. According to a tweet from Android Police’s David Ruddock, Google will release the official Android O OTA for Pixel in the first week or two of August, a bit earlier than Nexus devices.

His tweet reads,”The official OTA to Android O for Pixel will likely drop in the first week or two of August. A bit earlier than Nexuses / Nougat last year.” And in a following tweet he noted, “This information comes from a reliable source, but release dates are always, always subject to change.”

To remind you, Google has only released Android O Beta up until now for eligible Pixel and Nexus devices. It announced availability of Android O Beta at its I/O Keynote last month. During the announcement, Google did mention that the final stable update will be available for everyone later this year, but there was no timeline.

HMD Global and OnePlus has also made announcements about Android O update. The Finnish start-up has confirmed Android O for Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau also tweeted that OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T smartphones will receive Google’s latest Android O. But both companies don’t have an update timeline as of now, as Android O is still in its beta stage.

For those who want to install Google Android O on their eligible smartphones, they can go to the Android beta website and signup for the OS. The OS is automatically sent to the device via an OTA update. However, Google warns that those who wish to downgrade back to Android N, should back up their data before delisting the device from the Android O beta program. This is because all data is wiped out from the phone, once Android O is removed from the smartphone.

