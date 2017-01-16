Google Pixel, Pixel XL on Snapdeal; up to Rs 10,000 instant cashback and other deals

Google Pixel and Pixel XL were officially announced on October 4 at a special event in San Francisco. Google Pixel and Pixel XL were officially announced on October 4 at a special event in San Francisco.

Snapdeal has partnered with Google to offer deals on its Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones. The e-commerce platform is offering Rs 10,000 instant cashback from Yes Bank, Rs 10,000 ecash from Yatra, and a free mobile protection plan from Allianz worth Rs 5,999. There’s several other offers as well that can be availed every Tuesday in January.

“We are very happy to bring Google Pixel on board. Pixel has already established a new benchmark in quality, and we are confident that coupled with our brilliant offers, this phone is going to be a hot seller for us,” Vishal Chadha, Vice President – Market Development, Snapdeal said.

Google Pixel and Pixel XL were officially announced on October 4 at a special event in San Francisco. Google Pixel and Pixel XL feature a 5-inch Full HD and 5.5-inch Quad HD resolution displays respectively. The phones are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processors coupled with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage. Both phones feature a 12.3MP rear camera with an f/2.0 aperture, supporting OIS and 4K video recording.

Both devices were made available in India on October 25, with the starting price of Rs 57,000 for the 32GB version of the Pixel and Rs 66,000 for the 128GB variant. On the other hand, the Google Pixel XL (32GB) is available for Rs 67,000 and at Rs 76,000 for the 128GB version.

Read: Google Pixel XL review: The new Android flagship in the market

The Google-Assistant powered Pixel phones boast of features such as 64 hours battery life, dust and splash resistant, and Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection. Both smartphones have access to unlimited storage for full-resolution photos and videos via Google Photos. The smartphones run Android 7.1 Nougat and come with a USB Type-C port as well as 3.5mm audio jack.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd