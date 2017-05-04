Google Pixel, Pixel XL get Rs 13,000 cashback offer: Report

Now with the cashback offer, the price of Pixel (32GB) has effectively come down to Rs 44,000, while the 128GB ROM version will set you back to Rs 53,000. Now with the cashback offer, the price of Pixel (32GB) has effectively come down to Rs 44,000, while the 128GB ROM version will set you back to Rs 53,000.

Google is offering a cashback of Rs 13,000 on its Pixel smartphones sold via offline retail stores across the country. According to a report in Gadgets 360, the cashback offer has been extended to users who buy Pixel or Pixel XL using cash as well as credit and debit cards. The offer will also be applicable on EMI purchases via credit card. It ends May 31.

The report points out that cashback offer has been introduced in order to get rid of the unsold units of Pixel smartphones, without announcing an official price-cut. The cashback will reach user’s account within 90 days of purchase.

The report also put out a list banks eligible for Pixel, Pixel XL cashback offer, which includes HDFC, Citibank, Axis Bank, ICICI, American Express, HSBC, Standard Chartered Bank, State Bank of India, Indusind Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, RBL, Yes Bank, and UBI.

Google Pixel with 32GB and 128 storage options are priced at Rs 57,000 and Rs 66,000 respectively. Google Pixel XL costs Rs 67,000 for 32GB variant, while the 128GB variant is priced at Rs 76,000 in India.

Now with the cashback offer, the price of Pixel (32GB) has effectively come down to Rs 44,000, while the 128GB ROM version will set you back to Rs 53,000. Google Pixel XL with 32GB storage version will now be available for Rs 54,000 and 128GB storage option can be bought at Rs 63,000.

Google Pixel features a 5-inch Full HD display, while Pixel XL has a larger 5.5-inch Quad HD display. The smartphones are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor coupled with 4GB RAM. Pixel and Pixel XL feature a 12.3MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, Smartburst feature, OIS and 4K video recording.

Google Pixel and Pixel support pixel imprint fingerprint sensor and use USB-C port for charging. Pixel comes with a 2,770mAh battery while Pixel XL gets a bigger 3,450mAh battery. The smartphones also feature 3.5mm headphone jack.

In our review, we said Pixel/Pixel XL are worthy options to consider in the premium segment. As a phone, Pixel delivers on most fronts. The camera is excellent, and the performance is what one expects on a premium device.

