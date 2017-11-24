Google Pixel, Nexus battery app updated to show more accurate estimate

Google and Nexus users can head to Settings tab on their device to see battery predictions. Google and Nexus users can head to Settings tab on their device to see battery predictions.

Google Pixel, Nexus battery app has been updated via the Play Store as ‘Device Health Services’ to show a more accurate and personalised prediction of how long a user’s smartphone battery will last. Michelle, a Product Manager at Google took to company’s support page to explain the new feature for Pixel and Nexus devices.

Previously, Google estimated battery loss by monitoring the percentage of battery consumed over the past few hours, and then guessing that user will keep using the same amount of battery in the next few hours as well. However, Michelle admitted that the method is not very accurate and battery usage may differ for users at different times of the day.

“To fix this, we built an on-device model that evaluates how you use your phone’s battery over time. Your phone looks at your battery usage on similar days and times, and uses that to predict your battery life in a personalized way. This means that if you’re like me and love to binge-watch YouTube on your way home, your phone will include that extra battery drain from Corgi videos in your estimate!” Google support page read.

Google and Nexus users can head to Settings tab on their device to see these predictions. The personalised battery estimate will be displayed under the ‘Battery’ section. People can view the percent of battery left as well as how many hours the device is expected to last.

Another way is to click on Battery and then tap on the big battery icon to see battery predictions. Here, users will see a graphical representation of of battery usage. “You can also click on Battery, and then click on the big battery icon, to see the estimate represented graphically over time, where you may notice certain periods of estimated high and low usage that should correspond to your typical behavior,” the post adds.

