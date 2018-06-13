Google Pixel Launcher will let users manually toggle between light and dark themes

Google Pixel Launcher will soon enable users to manually toggle between dark/light theme. (Image source: AP) Google Pixel Launcher will soon enable users to manually toggle between dark/light theme. (Image source: AP)

Google’s Pixel launcher will soon let users toggle between light and dark theme. Currently, the dark theme automatically turns on if the wallpaper on the phone is dark. However, Google seems to be planning to give users a manual option for toggling it in a future update.

According to Android Police, someone added an “item” to the Android P developer preview issue tracker in March, which indicated this change could be on its way. Google in response confirmed that the Pixel Launcher will feature a theme toggle option in a ‘future software update.’ Google in the Issue Tracker replied, “We have added support for a Dark theme to be applied to quick settings and launcher under Settings -> Display -> Device Theme. It will be available in a future Android build.”

While this won’t allow for a full system dark theme, it will enable a user to manually toggle it. Notably, Google brought the automatic dark/ light themes with the release of the Pixel 2 series in October last year. At present, the Pixel Launcher uses the light or dark theme depending on the wallpaper used on the phone. If the wallpaper features light or neutral ‘elements,’ the Pixel Launcher uses a light theme. If the wallpaper is ‘predominantly’ dark, then the Pixel Launcher uses a dark theme.

Google has not shared any details as to when it will roll out the new settings toggle, but given that the company has confirmed that it will be made available in a future Android build, we can expect the feature to come along with Android P public release.

