Google Pixel 3 XL to sport iPhone X-like notch, reveal screen protector image

Google Pixel 3 XL might not ditch the notch after all, according to a new leak. Tipster Slashleaks has posted an image, apparently that of tampered glass for Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, which reveal a cutout for notch on the higher-end Pixel 3 series phone. However, it looks like Pixel 3 will not come with the controversial notch. The image suggests that Pixel 3 will adopt the same design language as its predecessor. Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL could ship with dual front cameras. The phones could sport dual front-facing speakers, similar to Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL.

Google Pixel 3 image render with an edge-to-edge display without the notch was previously leaked by Twitter user Venya Geskin1. Of course, the leaked image renders are not actual confirmation of what the devices will look like. A notch on the next-generation Pixel devices is speculated since Android P now supports this feature. However, what hardware Google picks will only be known when the Pixel 3 is officially launched.

The Google Pixel 3 name was confirmed in the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) code for Android P. The search giant recently released the developer edition of Android P and the reports indicate that the term Pixel 3 has officially made an appearance in the AOSP code. The news was first reported by XDA Developers website, which also shared details from the AOSP code.

It should be noted that Google itself has not revealed anything about the upcoming Pixel 3 series. Typically, Google announces its new smartphones in the October and it is likely the company will stick with the timeline for Pixel 3 as well. Google Pixel 3 is expected to be a premium smartphone series, just like the original Pixel and Pixel 2. Though not much is know about the hardware at this point, we can expect improvements on the camera front.

