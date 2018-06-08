Google Pixel 3 XL live images leaked: Notched display, dual front cameras revealed

Google Pixel 3 XL will be powered by the Snapdragon 845 processor and there will be a 4GB RAM+128GB storage model. Google Pixel 3 XL will be powered by the Snapdragon 845 processor and there will be a 4GB RAM+128GB storage model.

Google Pixel 3 XL and Pixel 3 will launch in October 2018, but we are seeing more leaks around the upcoming smartphones ahead of the official reveal. It looks like the Pixel 3 XL will have the notched display, which was speculated considering Android P has support for the same. Now Google Pixel 3 XL prototype images have been leaked by XDA Developers, which showcase some key design features of the upcoming phone.

For one, the Google Pixel 3 XL images shared by XDA Developers reveal an edge-to-edge display with notch or cut out on top. It also looks like Google will continue with single rear camera at the back. However, the front of the Pixel 3 XL will support dual cameras. Another highlight of Pixel 3 XL will be a glass back design, though it is unclear at this point if the phone will support wireless charging.

A separate report on the site reveals that Pixel 3 XL’s code-name is ‘Crosshatch’, which is the name of a type of fish. Google Pixel 3 internally bears the codename ‘Blueline’, according to a Droid Life report. Google Pixel 3 XL will be powered by the Snapdragon 845 processor and there will be a 4GB RAM+128GB storage model.

A Bloomberg report claims the notch at the top of the Pixel 3 XL will not be as wide as that on the iPhone X, but could be noticeably taller. The phone will have a thicker bezel at the bottom or chin to include stereo speakers on the front. The company will likely the ditch in-display fingerprint sensor and go with a physical rear-mounted fingerprint button.

Also read: Google Pixel 3 codename ‘Blueline’ appears in AOSP Commits

Google Pixel 3 XL and Pixel 3 will stick with a single rear camera lens. Like on Pixel 2, Google plans to use software optimisation to achieve ‘Bokeh’ effect and sharper zoom on Pixel 3 devices, which will compete with the likes of Apple iPhone X and Samsung Galaxy S9 series. The Pixel 3 XL will not come with a 3.5mm headset jack either, which is something we saw on the Pixel 2 series.

The volume rocker keys and power button will placed on the right side, like we saw on the Pixel 2 devices as we;;. Another change will be the placement of the SIM card tray, which will likely be present at the bottom on Pixel 3 XL, compared to on the left on Pixel 2 smartphones.

Also Read: Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL screen sizes leaked, larger phone to have notch

Google Pixel 3 will reportedly sport a design similar to that of its predecessor Pixel 2. The phone will not have an edge-to-edge screen or notch. A notched design for Pixel 3 XL does not come as a surprise given Android P, which is the latest operating system includes support for notch. It allows developers to build apps that work around the cut out.

Tipster OnLeaks revealed on Twitter that Pixel 3 will feature a 5.3-inch screen, while the Pixel 3 XL will come with a bigger 6.2-inch display. Google is also said to be working on a third mid-segment Pixel smartphone, which is codenamed ‘Bonito’. It could make debut in early 2019 with Snapdragon 710 processor.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd