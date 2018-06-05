Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL screen sizes leaked, larger phone to have notch

Google Pixel 3 will have a design similar to that of Pixel 2 and the phone will not include a notch or edge-to-edge look. Google Pixel 3 will have a design similar to that of Pixel 2 and the phone will not include a notch or edge-to-edge look.

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL could launch in October, if one goes by the past trend. Now, tipster Onleaks has revealed on Twitter that Pixel 3 will not sport a notch and the screen size will be 5.3-inch. Pixel 3 XL will feature a 6.2-inch display with a notch – or a cutout – at the top. The latest leak is in line with a Bloomberg report that quotes people familiar with the matter. It claims that the larger phone will be designed with a nearly edge-to-edge screen, except for a thicker bezel at the bottom (or chin) to include stereo speakers on the front. The display will also have a notch. Pixel 3, on the other hand, will have a design similar to that of Pixel 2 and the phone will not include a notch or edge-to-edge look.

A notch for the next-generation Pixel series phone does not come as a surprise given Android P already supports the feature. The new operating system lets developers build applications and interfaces that work around the cutout. However, it seems that Pixel 3 XL will stick with the notch, while the smaller phone will launch without it. The notch at the top of the Pixel 3 XL will not be as wide as that on the iPhone X, but could be noticeably taller. An image of two tampered glass screen protectors, said to be for Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL was previously shared by Slashleaks on Twitter and it reiterates the rumoured design for the two phones.

The Bloomberg report adds that Google aims to eventually remove the bezels completely in a future Pixel, though a timeline is unclear. The bottom chin on Pixel 3 XL has been retained for front-facing stereo speakers. The notch on the bigger Pixel could include two camera lenses, while both the phones could stick with single (upgraded) rear camera lens. Like on Pixel 2, Google plans to use software optimisation to achieve ‘Bokeh’ effect and sharper zoom on Pixel 3 devices, which will compete with the likes of Apple iPhone X and Samsung Galaxy S9 series.

According to my sources:

Pixel 3 ≃ 5.3-inch (no notch)

Pixel 3XL ≃ 6.2-inch (notch) — Steve H. (@OnLeaks) June 4, 2018

Google Pixel 3 names has been confirmed in the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) code for Android P. Reports indicate that the term Pixel 3 has officially made an appearance in the AOSP code. The details of AOSP code was shared in a report by XDA Developers. Google itself has not revealed anything about the Pixel 3 series, though we can expect more leaks as launch nears. Not much is know about the specifications of the two phones at this point.

