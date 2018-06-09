Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL: Design, notched display, dual cameras and everything else we know

Let us take a look at everything we know about the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL so far. Let us take a look at everything we know about the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL so far.

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL will launch in October, but we are seeing more leaks around the two flagships ahead of official debut. Several reports suggest that Pixel 3 XL will sport a notch or cut out on top of screen, which is not surprising given Android P supports the feature. The smaller variant or Pixel 3 will come will feature a display without the cut out. The phones are said to stick with a single rear camera lens, while at least Pixel 3 XL is speculated to come with dual front cameras.

Google’s next generation flagship will also ship with the Snapdragon 845 processor and directly compete with the likes of iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy S9, etc. Android P, which is the company’s latest operating software will also be announced alongside the Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL smartphones. Let us take a look at everything we know about the two devices so far:

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL: Design and Display

Google Pixel 3 XL will sport a notch on top the display, which according to a Bloomberg report will not be as wide as that on the iPhone X, but could be noticeably taller. The phone was leaked in 3D CAD renders by XDA Developers, which reveal an edge-to-edge screen, notch and a glass back design. However, it is unclear if the phone will come with support for wireless charging. The phone could come with a 6.2-inch screen. Pixel 3 XL could have a thicker bezel or chin at the bottom to include stereo speaker on the front. The company will likely go with a physical rear-mounted fingerprint button and not in-display fingerprint sensor.

Google Pixel 3 could largely stick with the same design that we saw on its predecessor Pixel 2. (Image of Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL) Google Pixel 3 could largely stick with the same design that we saw on its predecessor Pixel 2. (Image of Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL)

Google Pixel 3 could largely stick with the same design that we saw on its predecessor Pixel 2. This means the phone will not have a bezel-less display or notch. The phone is rumoured to come with a 5.3-inch screen. Both the Pixel 3 smartphones will ditch a 3.5 mm headset jack, same as Pixel 2 series. The bottom will house a USB Type-C port and SIM card tray. Notably, SIM card tray on Pixel 2 devices is placed on the left.

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL: Camera and Software

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL will sport a single camera lens on the rear, like we saw on the Pixel 2. Camera lens configuration is unclear at this point. Leaked image renders reveal dual front camera sensors, which is new on Pixel series. The Bloomberg report adds that like on Pixel 2, Google plans to use software optimisation to achieve ‘Bokeh’ effect and sharper zoom on Pixel 3 devices, which will compete with rivals.

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL will be powered by the Snapdragon 845 processor. (Image of Google Pixel 2 XL) Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL will be powered by the Snapdragon 845 processor. (Image of Google Pixel 2 XL)

Both the smartphones will likely ship with Android P, which comes with a new Dashboard feature that lets users see how much time they spend on their smartphone, support for notch, revamped DND mode, adaptive battery life, new ‘Wind Down’ function, and more.

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL: Processor, Battery, and Memory

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL will be powered by the Snapdragon 845 processor, which is also present on rival Samsung Galaxy S9 series. At least one model of Pixel 3 XL will have 4GB RAM coupled with 128GB storage space. It is unlikely that Google Pixel 3 series will support a microSD card slot. Google offered unlimited storage for photos, videos at the highest resolution with Pixel 2 devices last year. Battery capacity on the two phones is not known at this point.

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL: Release date

Google typically launches its new flagships in the first week of October, and we expect the Pixel 3 phones to be announced around the same time-frame. The original Pixel, Pixel XL were revealed on October 4 in 2017 and Pixel 2 on the same date last year. Though Google has not officially confirmed a launch date for Pixel 3, it will likely be October 4.

