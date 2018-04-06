Google Pixel 3 name confirmed in Android P’s AOSP code: Report

Google Pixel 3 name confirmed in Android P’s AOSP code. (File photo of Google Pixel 2 XL) Google Pixel 3 name confirmed in Android P’s AOSP code. (File photo of Google Pixel 2 XL)

The Google Pixel 3 name has been confirmed thanks to the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) code for Android P. Google had recently released the developer edition of Android P and the latest reports indicate that the term Pixel 3 has officially made an appearance in the AOSP code. The news was first reported by XDA Developers website, which has also shared details from the AOSP code.

According to the report, the AOSP code mentions an option for adding device configuration, in order to choose which “Auto Selection Network UI” will be used on the Android phone. According to the description in the code, this has been added because one particular configuration, which is “the HAL V_1_2” one, will only be supported on Pixel 3. The report points out that HAL refers to a Hardware Abstraction Layer, which means software which has been designed for the OS framework and the particular hardware. In this case, the particular hardware happens to the Pixel 3.

The report adds this HAL refers to cellular connectivity. The feature on the Google Pixel 3 could allow for continuous updates in the scan networks option on the device’s mobile network settings page. This might allow for improved network connectivity on the phone, when a user scans for the network.

Google has itself not revealed anything about the Pixel 3 smartphone, but the expectation is that this will also be a premium device like the previous two phones. The original Pixel and Pixel 2 were launched in October 2016 and 2017 respectively. There’s a chance that Google will stick with the same date and timeline for the Pixel 3 series.

There’s also speculation that the Pixel 3 series will come with a notch on the front, just like the iPhone X and so many of the Android clones that are floating in the market. Android P’s source code already includes support for displays with a notch, so that developers can figure out where not to showcase content, depending on the display. We will also have to wait and see if Pixel 3 will go for a dual-rear camera or not, because so far Google has resisted the trend and continued with a software driven Portrait mode.

