Google Pixel 2 XL vs Samsung Galaxy Note 8 vs Apple iPhone X: Battle of flagships

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are the new smartphones from the search giant and these are pitched as ‘premium’ Android flagships. Google has also confirmed the India pricing for the Pixel 2 series, which will start at Rs 61,000 for the 64 GB version of the smaller 5-inch phone. The high-end Pixel 2 XL which sports a Full Vision display will start at Rs 73,000 for 64GB and Rs 82,000 for 128GB.

While Google says the hardware on Pixel 2 XL and Pixel 2 is pretty much the same, the fact remains the bigger phone has a newer style of display with 18:9 aspect ratio. That’s something we’re seeing on most of the flagships these days. So how does the Pixel 2 XL match up against the other two flagships in the market: Apple iPhone X and Samsung Galaxy Note 8? Here’s a quick look.

Google Pixel 2 XL vs Galaxy Note 8 vs Apple iPhone X: Design, Display

If you look at all three phones, they are very different with Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8 being the heaviest and also sporting the biggest display. The Pixel 2 XL has a 6-inch POLED 2K display with 18:9 aspect ratio and a reduced bezels on the top and bottom of the smartphone. It has a two tone design, half metal and half glass on the back. Of course, whether customers approve of this will boil down to personal preference.

Also the Pixel 2 XL comes in two colours: Black and a Black/White version. The phone is also IP67 water/dust resistant, but this is a lower rating than the iPhone X, Note 8 smartphones. So yes, Pixel 2 has a bigger, taller display, but this means the phone is also heavier at 175 gms.

In contrast, the Apple iPhone X, which is yet to launch globally is the lightest of the lot at 174 gms. Apple iPhone X has a smaller 5.8-inch Super Retina HD display and this is an OLED one. Apple’s iPhone X also has a wider display with a 19:9 aspect ratio, though of course there’s a little notch on top of the display, which is packed with the TrueDepth front camera and array of sensors for FaceID.

The notch is something that’s facing criticism, and Apple wants app designers to keep it in mind when optimising apps for the iPhone X. Apple iPhone X also has a glass and metal design with dual rear cameras on the back. Apple has removed the Touch ID on this phone entirely.

What is common to Google Pixel 2 XL and Apple iPhone X: the headphone jack remains missing. In contrast, Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is the biggest and heaviest phone of the lot at 195g and comes with a huge 6.3-inch display which is a SAMOLED one with QHD+ resolution.

Samsung Note 8 and Google Pixel 2 both have an Always display as well. In terms of design, Galaxy Note 8 comes with a dual curved display and this is what Samsung calls an ‘Infinity Display’ with no bezels on the side and no home button either, just like the Apple iPhone X.

However, Samsung has also introduced Iris, Face scanners on the front of the device and kept the fingerprint scanner at the back of the device. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 comes in Midnight Black and Maple Gold colours in India, though the company does have a Blue and an Orchid colour version as well. The iPhone X comes in only two colours: Space Grey and Silver. Also Samsung hasn’t killed the headphone jack just yet for those who prefer their old earphones, headphones.

Google Pixel 2 XL vs Galaxy Note 8 vs Apple iPhone X: Processors, Storage, RAM, etc

Google seems to be following Apple and stick with only two storage versions for the Pixel 2 series: 64GB and 128GB storage with no microSD slot. Apple iPhone X comes in a 64GB and 256GB variant, but again no microSD slot. For now, Samsung Galaxy Note 8 comes in only 64GB variant in India, but there is a 128GB storage option in other markets. Also Note 8 has a microSD slot card with 256GB support. However, Google is offering unlimited storage space for videos and photos on their Google Photos service.

On the processor front, all three are flagship devices with Apple’s iPhone X powered by its own A11 Bionic chip, Pixel 2 by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and Samsung Note 8 has the Exynos 8895 in India. Now Apple claims their chip is ready to handle Face ID, has a dedicated neural engine, can handle AI, ML, and Augmented Reality apps. Also in the benchmark tests, Apple’s A11 has been blowing the competition out of the park, so it is unlikely the Pixel 2 XL has a chance of beating this.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is also a blazing fast Android phone with the company’s own Exynos processor and 6GB RAM on board. Performance wise this is one of the fastest smartphones in the market. For Google Pixel 2 XL, the processor means performance should not be an issue and this comes with 4GB RAM.

Google Pixel 2 XL vs Galaxy Note 8 vs iPhone X: Cameras

Now this is the bit where Google claims to be leading in comparison to the competition touting a DxOMark score of 98, which is highest ever. Remember iPhone X is not on this list and it could change once that hits the market. Google Pixel 2 XL has a 12.2MP rear camera with OIS and EIS and the ability for ‘Portrait mode’ as well. Google is not relying on dual rear cameras for the bokeh effect, and is promising a stunning camera experience overall, both on video and stills.

Then there’s Samsung Galaxy Note 8, which has 12MP + 12 MP dual OIS cameras and support for ‘bokeh’ mode as well as 2X optical zoom. Galaxy Note 8 has a stunning camera no doubt, but so in test scores like DxO lags behind the Apple iPhone 8 Plus series. That doesn’t mean this is not an impressive camera, but whether it can beat Google Pixel 2 XL in the minds of consumers is something we’ll have to wait and see.

Coming to the Apple iPhone X, there is a lot happening on the camera front. It has dual 12MP+ 12MP camera on the back with Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting (beta), etc. Apple has also bumped up the game in video recording capabilities and is promising 4K video recording at 24 fps, 30 fps, or 60 fps. Both Galaxy Note 8 and Google Pixel 2 XL stop at 30fps for 4K video recording, so the iPhone has a serious edge in this department.

Apple iPhone X’s Front camera is now packed with sensors as well and Apple has something called Face ID for unlocking the phone on the front. The front camera is a 7MP one with features like Portrait Mode, Portrait Lighting (Beta) and Animoji also supported.

Google Pixel 2 XL vs Galaxy Note 8 vs iPhone X: Battery

This is the point where Apple iPhone X might be the weakest. According to Apple’s website, the iPhone will last 2 hours more than the iPhone 7, which is not revealing much. With the iPhone, battery remains a weak point.

In terms of size, Google Pixel 2 XL has the biggest battery of the lot at 3520 mAh, with the company promising 7 hours of use with just 15 minutes of charging. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has a 3300 mAh battery, which should last a day for most regular users.

Google Pixel 2 XL vs Galaxy Note 8 vs iPhone X: Price in India, Availability

Google Pixel 2 XL is not going to be here, before November 15, and the pricing is steep at Rs 73,000 and Rs 82,000 respectively for the 64GB and 128GB versions. The Apple iPhone X is of course, the most expensive phone in the list with Rs 89,000 as starting price and crossing the Rs 1 lakh mark. The 256GB version of the iPhone X costs Rs 102,000 in India. This is going on sale in India from November 3. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is currently the most affordable flagship at Rs 67,900 and already on sale in India.

