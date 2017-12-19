Google Pixel 2 XL users report fingerprint unlock delay after Android 8.1 Oreo update

Google Pixel 2 XL users are reporting delay in fingerprint unlock after installing Android 8.1 Oreo update. Google Pixel 2 XL users are reporting delay in fingerprint unlock after installing Android 8.1 Oreo update.

Google Pixel 2 XL users are complaining of delay in fingerprint unlock after installing Android 8.1 Oreo update, which was rolled out earlier this month. Pixel 2 XL users have taken to Pixel User Community forum as well as Reddit to report the issue. For most people, the delay seems to be of one second.

In response to queries, Google Community Manager Orrin said he’ll be reaching out privately for bug reports as well as other information. A user ScottG_TC wrote on the forum that Google Pixel team is aware of the issue and is looking into it.

Meanwhile, a YouTube posted by SertNeverdie SpeedForce showcases that there was a delay of about one to 1.5 seconds on Pixel 2 XL running Android 8.1 Oreo, while the other device unlocked almost instantaneously. “I compared 8.0 and 8.1 side by side, 8.0 was significantly faster than 8.1,” wrote ZestMyu on Reddit.

Notably, we didn’t encounter fingerprint unlock delay in Pixel 2 XL unit post installing the Android 8.1 Oreo update.

This is not the first time that people have been facing problems with the Google Pixel 2 series smartphones, that were unveiled by the search giant in October. Users previously reported a screen burn-in issue and the display getting panned on the Pixel 2 XL. Separately, people complained of a slow-charging issue on the device, which ships with fast charging technology. Other issues include microphone on Pixel 2 suddenly becoming muted.

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL smartphones were supposed be the flagship devices by the company. However, Google has been having a hard time with the two phones, thanks to reports of hardware and software issues which started pouring in within days of launch.

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL smartphones are exclusive to Flipkart in India. The Pixel 2 costs Rs 61,000 for the 64GB variant, and Rs 71,000 for the 128GB model. It is available in Clearly White, Just Black, and Kinda Blue colour options. Meanwhile, the Pixel 2 XL costs Rs 73,000 for the 64GB storage option, while the 128GB variant can be bought for Rs 82,000.

