Google: Pixel 2 XL screen burn-in issue is ‘in line’ with other premium phones, extends warranty to 2 years

Google plans to push a software update for the Pixel 2 XL to fix the screen burn-in issue. Google plans to push a software update for the Pixel 2 XL to fix the screen burn-in issue.

Google is planning to push a software update for the Pixel 2 XL to fix the screen burn-in issue. The investigation has been underway since the issue cropped up last week and the company has shared the results in a detailed post. According to Google, the “differential aging” is comparable to OLED panels used in other premium phones.

Seang Chau, VP, Engineering, Google said in a blog post: “Our investigation so far has given us confidence that our displays are as great as we hoped they would be, though we’re also taking steps to address the concerns we’ve heard.”

He added: “Extensive testing of the Pixel 2 XL display show that its decay characteristics are comparable to OLED panels used in other premium smartphones. The differential aging should not affect the user experience of the phone, as it’s not visible under normal use of your Pixel 2 XL.”

Google says the software update for the Pixel 2 XL will address the issue to a large extent. Essentially, the update will bring the fade-out mode on the navigation bar that will disappear after a short period of time. There’s also a new saturated colour mode that will be available in an update in the coming weeks. “The saturated mode puts the display into an unmanaged configuration, similar to how the Pixel 1 operates. The colors will be more saturated and vibrant, but less accurate (similar to most other smartphones which display more vibrant colors): we give consumers the option to choose the color saturation”, Chau said.

At the moment, Google didn’t detail when the screen burn-in update will be seeded. Also, Google has announced a 2-year warranty on the purchase of the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. The company hasn’t confirmed whether this warranty covers the screen burn-in issue.

Screen burn-in issue began over the weekend when Android Central’s executive editor Alex Dobie posted an image of the Pixel 2 XL’s screen on Twitter, which shows some ghosting where the navigation bar is situated.

Video of the day

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd