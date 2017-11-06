Google Pixel 2 XL problems: Slow charging speeds, no Android OS on some units

Google Pixel 2 XL has an slow-charging problem and some units of the phone shipped without the OS. (Image source: Bloomberg) Google Pixel 2 XL has an slow-charging problem and some units of the phone shipped without the OS. (Image source: Bloomberg)

Google Pixel 2 XL was supposed to be the next big smartphone from the company, but the launch has been marred by reports of inconsistencies, problems in the device. The Google Pixel 2 XL already has a screen burn issue and the display is getting panned by reviewers and users alike. The company has promised it will issue an update to fix this. Now reports indicate, Google Pixel 2 XL has slow charging on a ‘supposed’ fast charging device, while other reports say some users got the Pixel 2 XL phone without any Android OS on them.

In case of the slow-charging issue, a user named Nathan K has put out a detailed account on Google Plus explaining the issue. He says the power tops out at 10.5W and drops below 10.5W after 65 per cent charging, thus slowing down the charging processr even further. This is quite slow considering Google Pixel 2 XL is shipping with a 18W charger.

Nathan wrote in his blogpost,”Total charge time 2hr 30min (from 15%). (Remember: charge rate is NONLINEAR. The first portion is the fastest.) Max thermals at 32.6° Celcius…Google or LG is trying to avoid strain on the battery in order to maximize longevity. Rather than opting for performance, they are being extremely conservative with the charging current and temperature.” He also pointed out that one reason for this could be the Google or LG trying to avoid the battery degradation issues which were seen on the Nexus 6P.

XDA Developers have also put out a separate post where they’ve highlighted how they noticed the Pixel 2 XL had a slow-charging issue and this was because the voltage had been ‘capped’ by Google. Slow-charging if done to preserve overall battery life is not necessarily a bad thing for the Pixel 2 XL, though it raises some questions around the marketing claims made with this phone.

The other issue being highlighted on the Pixel 2 smartphones is a tad more serious than the slow-charging. Users had posted on Twitter and Reddit about how their Pixel 2 XL phone came without any Android OS. According to a report on Android Police, Google issued a statement on this and said it has fixed the issue on future Pixel 2 XL phones. The company also promised replacements for those who got the phone without any operating system.

@madebygoogle WTF GOOGLE. http://t.co/Cs84DdKGx5 Thanks for sending a bricked Pixel 2 XL. I'm not alone either: http://t.co/x8XfwG5ESp — T (@trevorftard) October 30, 2017

A user shared an image on Reddit and Imgur, where the Pixel 2 XL’s screen displayed the followed message: ” Can’t find valid operating system. The device will not start.” At the bottom there is a link to a support page. There are some other users also commenting on this same Reddit thread that they have had a similar issue. So far it looks like a manufacturing defect and Google is getting panned hard for this quality control miss in the Reddit comments.

