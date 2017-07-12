Google Pixel 2 XL leaked image reveals LG AMOLED display with thin bezels

Google Pixel 2 XL is expected to feature extremely thins bezels with a prominent 3D glass design, though the screen won’t be curved on both sides like in Samsung Galaxy S8 smartphones. (Image: Google Pixel XL) Google Pixel 2 XL is expected to feature extremely thins bezels with a prominent 3D glass design, though the screen won’t be curved on both sides like in Samsung Galaxy S8 smartphones. (Image: Google Pixel XL)

Google’s next-generation Pixel device or Pixel 2 XL, which is codenamed ‘Taimen’, has been leaked in new rendered image by Android Police. The latest image gives us a good look at the device, which is pegged to feature a 6-inch AMOLED display made by LG, with an aspect ratio of 2:1. Google Pixel 2 XL will most likely sport the same two-tone glass and metal back, that we saw on the original Pixel device. This design has been talked about earlier as well in a leak by XDA Developers. A circular fingerprint scanner will be present right below the glass panel at the back.

Android Police says they are “exceptionally confident that this image represents the overall look and feel of Google’s new smartphone,” and are confident of their source. Google Pixel 2 XL will have curved edges, like we saw on Google Pixel, though the corners will be sharper in the new device. A silver ring around the circular round camera unit suggesst it may juxt out just a little bit.

What is noticeable is antenna band is absent in the rendered image, unlike in the original Pixel smartphones, where it was present at the bottom of the back cover. Google Pixel 2 XL is expected to feature extremely thins bezels with a prominent 3D glass design, though the screen won’t be curved on both sides like in Samsung Galaxy S8 smartphones. It is unclear if Google is planning to ditch a 3.5 mm headset jack in Pixel 2 XL.

Finally, Google Pixel 2 XL could come with squeezable frame to perform various tasks like we saw on HTC U11, claims the report. Pixel 2 XL users might be able to squeeze the smartphone to interact with Google Assistant. More functionalities could be added as well, though details are unclear at this point of time.

HTC U11 comes with Edge Sense feature, where a user can squeeze the smartphone to set perform several customised tasks like open an email app, open the camera app, take a picture, activate any of the voice assistants, and more.

Google unveiled Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones in October 2016, and the company is expected to launch its new set of devices around the same time frame this year as well. Apart from ‘Taimen’, Google is working on another Pixel 2 smartphone, which is codenamed ‘Walleye’. The report doesn’t reveal details on pricing, final names of the smartphones, or an exact launch date for the Pixel 2 devices.

Specifications of the upcoming Google Pixel 2 devices were previously leaked in a detailed post by XDA-Developers. According to the site, the bigger Google Pixel 2 will feature a 1440p OLED panel with a 5.99-inch display size. The smartphones will be powered by the Snapdragon 835 processor clocked at 2.45Ghz. Google Pixel 2 XL could come with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Google will likely stick with a single rear camera with dual LED flash, rather than adding a dual-rear camera setup. The smaller ‘Walleye’ Pixel 2 will have 4.97-inch display, but with a 1080p resolution.Also 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is expected for Pixel 2.

