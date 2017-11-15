Google Pixel 2 XL available in India from today: Price starts at Rs 73,000

Google Pixel 2 XL has been launched in India at a price of Rs 73,000 and goes up all the way to Rs 82,000 Google Pixel 2 XL has been launched in India at a price of Rs 73,000 and goes up all the way to Rs 82,000

Google Pixel 2 XL, the company’s new flagship phone will go on sale in India from today, November 15. The new Pixel 2 XL will be Flipkart exclusive for the online space, though offline it will be made available at Reliance Digital, Croma, Poorvika, Sangeetha Mobiles, Vijay Sales and other retail stores as well. The price in India for Google Pixel 2 XL starts at Rs 73,000 for the 64GB version, while the Pixel 2 XL 128GB version is priced at Rs 82,000. Pixel 2 XL comes in two colour options: Just Black, and Black and White.

Google Pixel 2 XL sports a new 6-inch QHD+ (2880×1440) pOLED display, which has an 18:9 aspect ratio. This full screen display is edge-to-edge and comes with 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and comes with 4GB LPDDR4 RAM on board and Adreno 540 graphics.

Camera hardware on the Google Pixel 2 XL consists of a 12MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture and the company has added both OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) and EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization). Google’s rear camera also supports a portrait mode in the app, though the company has not used a dual-lens setup on this phone. The Pixel 2 XL’s front camera is 8MP with f/2.4 aperture and this too supports a portrait mode.

Pixel 2 XL also comes with stereo front-firing speakers and Wi-Fi 2.4/5GHz 802.11 a/b/c/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC. On the battery front, Google Pixel 2 XL has a 3,520mAH one and comes with IP67 rating for water and dust resistance. Google is giving Pixel 2 XL users a full 2-year warranty for the phone.

The smartphone runs Android Oreo, which is the latest OS from Google and comes with an ‘Active Edge’ style feature, where the phone can be squeezed on the sides to turn on the Google Assistant. Pixel 2 XL also comes with other software features like Google Lens, which will use AI and machine learning to identify objects, landmarks around a user when the camera is pointed at them. Google Photos also comes with unlimited life storage for all Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL users, and images, videos can be stored a full resolution on the cloud. There is no microSD slot on the Pixel 2 XL.

However, the Pixel 2 XL launch has been far from perfect. There have been reports of screen burn-in on the OLED display, though Google has promised a fix for the same. Some reports have said the Google Pixel 2 XL display was not responsive near the edge and it appears the fast charging has also been capped by Google. Users also reported audio issues while recording videos on the Pixel 2 XL.

